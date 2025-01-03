Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana could miss rest of season with hamstring injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana could miss the rest of the season, with coach Enzo Maresca confirming his hamstring injury is worse than previously feared.

The 24-year-old has not played since being substituted in the second half of last month’s 3-0 win over Aston Villa.

Maresca was unable to say whether the tear to Fofana’s hamstring will require surgery, but nevertheless it is a damaging blow to a player who missed the entirety of last season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

“Unfortunately he could be out for the season,” said Maresca. “We don’t know exactly for the entire season, but for sure he could be out for part of it.”

It was initially hoped that Fofana, who had formed an impressive partnership in central defence alongside Levi Colwill this season, would be out for no more than a few weeks. That assessment was made in the days following the win against Villa at Stamford Bridge on 1 December, but further tests and analysis appear to have condemned the France international to yet another season curtailed by injury.

He made only 15 Premier League appearances in 2022/23, his first season after joining from Leicester in a £75m deal, while his time at the King Power Stadium was also disrupted by fitness issues.

His loss is further compounded by the ongoing absence of Benoit Badiashile, who replaced Fofana against Villa and played in the 4-3 win against Tottenham on 8 December, but is expected to be out until February.

“Every time you ask me about Wes, I said many times I am in love with Wes, because he is that kind of defender that gives you the chance to press and be aggressive and to leave in one vs one with [Ollie] Watkins,” said Maresca.

Wesley Fofana could miss the rest of the season with a hamstring tear ( PA Wire )

“We did exactly the same when Wes was injured with Benoit, one vs one with [Dominic] Solanke and [both defenders] can deal with that. It’s very difficult to find that kind of defender. Now both are injured and we are trying to find different solutions.

“For sure, Wes is a huge loss. I don’t think this kind of injury can be compared to the rest. This one is muscle and previously he hasn’t had any muscle problems, so it’s completely different. It’s a bit unlucky but he will be back, and he will be good in the way he was before he was injured.”

Maresca is also set to be without Romeo Lavia for Saturday’s trip to Crystal Palace, the midfielder’s absence so far having coincided with a loss of form that has dropped Chelsea from second to fourth – though captain Reece James could start for the first time since November.

“Football is all about players,” said Maresca. “We can have the best ideas, but if you don’t have the players, you struggle. Romeo for us is a top player, and for sure with him we are a better team. We’ve won games without him and we’ve lost games with him, but for sure we are better with him.

“We’re also a better team with Reece James. It’s all about players. I can give them the tools how to behave, but if they’re not good enough, we’re not going to win.”

Later on Friday, the Football Association charged the Blues for surrounding referee John Brooks after he awarded a penalty to Ipswich in Monday’s match at Portman Road. The club have until 7 January to respond to the charge.