Liverpool travel to West Brom with qualification for next season’s Champions League now in their hands.

Jurgen Klopp’s side know that if they win out, they will secure a top four finish to salvage what has been a tough season defending their Premier League title amid a string of injuries.

The Baggies have fought hard under Sam Allardyce but could not avoid relegation, which means they are just playing for pride and momentum for next season when they look to bounce back and win promotion in the Championship.

Liverpool know this is part one of three ‘cup finals’ for them, with Burnley away and Crystal Palace on the final day of the season at Anfield to come, and Klopp admits his side must earn their place in Europe’s top competition: “I don’t think they give us a wildcard because of that,” said the Reds boss, whose side won a sixth European Cup in 2019.

“Some other good teams are not in yet as well - imagine a Champions League without Juventus. You have to deserve it and then you are part of it.”

