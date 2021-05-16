West Brom vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Follow live minute-by-minute updates from the Hawthorns below
Liverpool travel to West Brom with qualification for next season’s Champions League now in their hands.
Jurgen Klopp’s side know that if they win out, they will secure a top four finish to salvage what has been a tough season defending their Premier League title amid a string of injuries.
The Baggies have fought hard under Sam Allardyce but could not avoid relegation, which means they are just playing for pride and momentum for next season when they look to bounce back and win promotion in the Championship.
Liverpool know this is part one of three ‘cup finals’ for them, with Burnley away and Crystal Palace on the final day of the season at Anfield to come, and Klopp admits his side must earn their place in Europe’s top competition: “I don’t think they give us a wildcard because of that,” said the Reds boss, whose side won a sixth European Cup in 2019.
“Some other good teams are not in yet as well - imagine a Champions League without Juventus. You have to deserve it and then you are part of it.”
Player ratings
Player ratings as Harry Kane and Dele Alli shine to boost Tottenham’s European hopes
Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Wolves: Harry Kane maintains Golden Boot push as Dele Alli shows glimpses of his quality in comfortable home win
Dele Alli speaks to Sky Sports
"It was good, we dominated from the start. They gave us a few problems but I think we managed it well throughout the game. We had a game plan and we stuck to it. We believed in ourselves and eventually it paid off. I enjoy it when we have the ball. With players like this it's a joy to play. I'm just trying to express myself as much as a I can, whether it be making runs off the ball or trying to create things. It's important but like I said before the game we're not happy with where we are. We should be higher up and we've only got ourselves to blame. It's a bit too late but we've got to keep working."
FULL-TIME: TOTTENHAM 2-0 WOLVES
That’s it! Added time is uneventful and Spurs secure a comfortable victory. Goals from Kane and Hojbjerg are enough for Mason’s side, who climb above West Ham into sixth. Their hopes of European football next season remain alive.
TOTTENHAM 2-0 WOLVES (90+1’)
There’ll be three added minutes.
TOTTENHAM 2-0 WOLVES (89’)
Sissoko replaces Bale.
TOTTENHAM 2-0 WOLVES (88’)
Kane drifts inside from the right and fires off a shot on his left foot. It’s too close to Patricio this time.
TOTTENHAM 2-0 WOLVES (87’)
Neves has a long shot blocked from distance. Saiss is then picked out with a deep cross into the box and tries a left-footed volley, which he doesn’t connect with properly.
TOTTENHAM 2-0 WOLVES (86’)
Tanganga goes into the book for a cynical foul.
TOTTENHAM 2-0 WOLVES (85’)
Kane curls a cross towards the back post but it’s just out of Bale’s reach. The game is petering out now from a Wolves perspective.
TOTTENHAM 2-0 WOLVES (82’)
Wolves make another change, too: teenager Corbeanu replaces Silva.
