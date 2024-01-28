West Brom v Wolves FA Cup match suspended after violent clashes between fans

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Play was temporarily suspended during an FA Cup tie between West Brom and Wolves after violent clashes broke out between fans causing some to spill onto the pitch.

Trouble flared during the Black Country derby at West Brom’s ground The Hawthorns after Matheus Cunha fired Wolves 2-0 up on 78 minutes.

Flares were thrown in the away fans’ stands while objects were thrown at Wolves’ Tommy Doyle as he prepared to take a corner.

There also appeared to be pushing and shoving in the stand.

At one point, West Brom’s Kyle Bartley went into the crowd to take out his children amid the ugly scenes, which occurred in the corner of the West Stand and Birmingham Road End.

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Tommy Doyle attempts to take a corner while surrounded by police officers and stewards during the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match at The Hawthorns (Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

Fans invading the pitch clash with police officers during the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match at The Hawthorns (Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

It was part of the ground which theoretically should have been holding solely home supporters but there was a lot of pushing and shoving, with some fans spilling onto the pitch.

A video shared on X showed one man, with his head covered in blood, being escorted off the pitch as fans chanted “let him die”.

Police and security rushed to a corner of the ground as the disturbance developed, but it was a long time before order could be restored.

The referee stopped play shortly and the players were ushered off the pitch back to the dressing rooms.

A smoke flare on the ground in front of the Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match at The Hawthorns (Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

A West Bromwich Albion is stretched out of the ground following clashes in the stands during the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match at The Hawthorns (Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

There had earlier been pockets of trouble in other parts of the ground.

Play eventually resumed about 30 minutes later, but the incidents completely overshadowed what had been a hard-fought and absorbing fourth-round tie.

It was the first meeting between the clubs in front of supporters since 2012 and had been designated high risk, with security increased and the kick-off scheduled for 11.45am.

West Midlands Police said two people were arrested for public order offences.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We had extra officers at this local derby and they responded immediately as disorder in the stands caused fans to spill onto the pitch.

“We worked with officials to get the game restarted as soon as possible. Another man was arrested before the game for possession of an offensive weapon.

“A man has been taken to hospital with head injuries.”