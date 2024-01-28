✕ Close Pochettino 'desperate' for trophies after reaching Carabao Cup final

The FA Cup fifth-round draw takes place this afternoon with teams starting to dream of a day out at Wembley.

The draw will begin just ahead of the fourth-round tie between Liverpool and Norwich, with the Reds welcoming the Canaries to Anfield just two days after Jurgen Klopp confirmed his shock departure this summer. Newport will also be in the hat, given their home tie against Manchester United kicks off later this afternoon.

Sixth-tier Maidstone United are the story of the fourth round so far, after sinking Championship high-flyers Ipswich Town to book their place in the fifth round. The final tie of the round takes place on Monday night between Blackburn and Wrexham, with several replays to follow.

The fifth round ties are scheduled to take place during the week commencing Monday 26 February and winners will pocket £225,000. Follow the draw live below plus get the latest odds and tips for Newport v Man Utd right here: