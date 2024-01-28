FA Cup fourth-round fixtures today: Every game, TV channel and start time

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The FA Cup continues this weekend with the fourth round of the 2023-24 competition, and a host of ties will be shown live on TV.

Bournemouth and Swansea kicked off the action on Thursday night at the Vitality Stadium. Four intriguing fixtures followed on Friday night, including Bristol City v Nottingham Forest and Chelsea v Aston Villa, but the pick of the bunch was Tottenham Hotspur’s meeting with Manchester City, which Pep Guardiola’s side edged.

The lowest ranked side left in this year’s FA Cup, sixth-tier Maidstone United, beat Ipswich Town on Saturday, before three all-Premier League ties including Fulham’s defeat by Newcastle United.

Sunday will see Liverpool take on Norwich City (ITV 1) before Newport play the game of their lives against Manchester United (BBC One). Blackburn Rovers v Wrexham rounds off the ties on Monday night (BBC Wales).

Here are all of the remaining FA Cup fourth-round fixtures, start times and TV channels this weekend.

Sunday 28 January 2024 Fourth Round Proper Kick Off No. Home Away TV channel 11:45 4 West Bromwich Albion VS Wolverhampton Wanderers Live on ITV1 14:00 1 Watford VS Southampton 14:30 10 Liverpool VS Norwich City Live on ITV1 16:30 14 Newport County AFC VS Manchester United Live on BBC One

Monday 29 January 2024 Fourth Round Proper Kick Off No. Home Away TV channel 19:30 2 Blackburn Rovers VS Wrexham AFC Live on BBC Wales

What are the remaining round dates?

Fifth round: Midweek of 28 February

Quarter-finals: Weekend of 16 March

Semi-finals: Weekend of 20 April

Final: Saturday 25 May