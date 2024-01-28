Jump to content

FA Cup fourth-round fixtures today: Every game, TV channel and start time

Manchester United face lowly Newport, sixth-tier Maidstone travel to Ipswich, while Manchester City clash with Tottenham and Chelsea host Aston Villa in top-flight showdowns

Lawrence Ostlere
Sunday 28 January 2024 11:42
'Man City are the benchmark’ - Postecoglou after Spurs suffer FA Cup exit

The FA Cup continues this weekend with the fourth round of the 2023-24 competition, and a host of ties will be shown live on TV.

Bournemouth and Swansea kicked off the action on Thursday night at the Vitality Stadium. Four intriguing fixtures followed on Friday night, including Bristol City v Nottingham Forest and Chelsea v Aston Villa, but the pick of the bunch was Tottenham Hotspur’s meeting with Manchester City, which Pep Guardiola’s side edged.

The lowest ranked side left in this year’s FA Cup, sixth-tier Maidstone United, beat Ipswich Town on Saturday, before three all-Premier League ties including Fulham’s defeat by Newcastle United.

Sunday will see Liverpool take on Norwich City (ITV 1) before Newport play the game of their lives against Manchester United (BBC One). Blackburn Rovers v Wrexham rounds off the ties on Monday night (BBC Wales).

Here are all of the remaining FA Cup fourth-round fixtures, start times and TV channels this weekend, and get all the latest betting offers here.

Sunday 28 January 2024Fourth Round Proper
Kick OffNo.HomeAwayTV channel
11:454West Bromwich AlbionVSWolverhampton WanderersLive on ITV1
14:001WatfordVSSouthampton
14:3010LiverpoolVSNorwich CityLive on ITV1
16:3014Newport County AFCVSManchester UnitedLive on BBC One
Monday 29 January 2024Fourth Round Proper
Kick OffNo.HomeAwayTV channel
19:302Blackburn RoversVSWrexham AFCLive on BBC Wales

What are the remaining round dates?

Fifth round: Midweek of 28 February

Quarter-finals: Weekend of 16 March

Semi-finals: Weekend of 20 April

Final: Saturday 25 May

