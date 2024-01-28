Jump to content

Liveupdated1706443504

West Bromwich Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from The Hawthorns

Luke Baker
Sunday 28 January 2024 10:45
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as West Bromwich Albion face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup today.

This season marks the 143rd edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester City the reigning champions after they secured their seventh victory of the tournament last term - part of their magnificent treble success.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal all included - it’s those without silverware lately who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle, Tottenham and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over five years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but this cup is about all teams: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1706443472

West Bromwich Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Kyle Bartley.

28 January 2024 12:04
1706443338

West Bromwich Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Attempt missed. Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

28 January 2024 12:02
1706443231

West Bromwich Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Conor Townsend.

28 January 2024 12:00
1706443153

West Bromwich Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

28 January 2024 11:59
1706443099

West Bromwich Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Craig Dawson.

28 January 2024 11:58
1706443041

West Bromwich Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Attempt missed. Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box.

28 January 2024 11:57
1706442864

West Bromwich Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Attempt saved. Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Conor Townsend with a cross.

28 January 2024 11:54
1706442782

West Bromwich Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Attempt saved. Brandon Thomas-Asante (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Darnell Furlong with a cross.

28 January 2024 11:53
1706442735

West Bromwich Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Foul by Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

28 January 2024 11:52
1706442608

West Bromwich Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Nélson Semedo is caught offside.

28 January 2024 11:50

