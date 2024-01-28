West Bromwich Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as West Bromwich Albion face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup today.
This season marks the 143rd edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester City the reigning champions after they secured their seventh victory of the tournament last term - part of their magnificent treble success.
While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal all included - it’s those without silverware lately who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle, Tottenham and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over five years despite European success.
Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but this cup is about all teams: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Kyle Bartley.
Attempt missed. Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Conor Townsend.
Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Craig Dawson.
Attempt missed. Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt saved. Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Conor Townsend with a cross.
Attempt saved. Brandon Thomas-Asante (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Darnell Furlong with a cross.
Foul by Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Nélson Semedo is caught offside.
