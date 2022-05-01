✕ Close Arteta expects “twists and turns” in race for top four

Follow for live updates as Arsenal look to take a huge step towards securing a top-four place and Champions League qualification as they visit West Ham at the London Stadium. The Gunners have moved back into pole position for fourth spot following crucial victories against Chelsea and Manchester United, while rivals Tottenham slipped up by dropping points against Brighton and Brentford.

West Ham are also aiming to qualify for the Champions League, but their hopes have turned to their own European run. David Moyes’ side were left with work to do after losing the first leg of their Europa League semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 in midweek, and will travel to Germany on Thursday looking to turn the tie around.

The Hammers have not beaten Arsenal in three years but a victory for the hosts would see them move above Manchester United in the fight for sixth. There are set to be plenty more twists and turns to come in the top-four race, with Arsenal’s trip to Tottenham looming on 12 May. Follow live updates from West Ham vs Arsenal below, following the conclusion of Chelsea’s trip to Everton.