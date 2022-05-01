West Ham vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as top-four race heats up
Live scores and updates as Arsenal look to keep ahold of fourth spot away to West Ham
Follow for live updates as Arsenal look to take a huge step towards securing a top-four place and Champions League qualification as they visit West Ham at the London Stadium. The Gunners have moved back into pole position for fourth spot following crucial victories against Chelsea and Manchester United, while rivals Tottenham slipped up by dropping points against Brighton and Brentford.
West Ham are also aiming to qualify for the Champions League, but their hopes have turned to their own European run. David Moyes’ side were left with work to do after losing the first leg of their Europa League semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 in midweek, and will travel to Germany on Thursday looking to turn the tie around.
The Hammers have not beaten Arsenal in three years but a victory for the hosts would see them move above Manchester United in the fight for sixth. There are set to be plenty more twists and turns to come in the top-four race, with Arsenal’s trip to Tottenham looming on 12 May. Follow live updates from West Ham vs Arsenal below, following the conclusion of Chelsea’s trip to Everton.
Tottenham 2-0 Leicester (Son, 61)
Tottenham have doubled their lead against Leicester and it’s Son Heung-min with the goal. The points look relatively safe for Spurs in that one.
Everton 1-0 Chelsea
66 mins: Rudiger tries his luck from 25 yards out but it sails over the top. We know he can hit them, but not on this occasion.
Everton 1-0 Chelsea
65 mins: Nothing comes from the VAR check. He was jumping for the ball when it hit him on the shoulder/top of the arm.
Would have been incredibly harsh.
Everton 1-0 Chelsea
64 mins: Appeals for a handball on Reece James inside the Chelsea penalty area as he looked to control a cross from the left-hand side.
VAR having a look.
Everton 1-0 Chelsea
63 mins: Everton suddenly defending desperately but here they come on the break!
Richarlison breaks down the left and sends a low ball into the middle which somehow Gray falls on without instead of turning it home.
There was a nudge from Silva on Gray but not enough for a penalty. The VAR check was swift.
Everton 1-0 Chelsea
61 mins: AND AGAIN!
The subsequent corner deflects and finds its way through to Rudiger at the back post. The German looks destined to score but his close-range effort cannons back off Pickford’s face!
Now he is down and receiving a round of applause from the Goodison Park faithful.
How are Everton still in front?!
Everton 1-0 Chelsea
60 mins: OH MY WORD! How are Chelsea not level?! How has Jordan Pickford kept that out?!
Mount shoots on the edge of the area and the ball hits BOTH posts before Azpilicueta tries to curl the ball into an empty net but Pickford is up on his feet incredible quickly to make a wonderful save!
Everton 1-0 Chelsea
58 mins: Loftus-Cheek storms through the middle yet again and earns his team a free-kick. He has been the visitors’ standout player going forward so far today.
Everton 1-0 Chelsea
57 mins: Richarlison chases a ball down the left channel and nips in ahead of Silva. The Brazilian defender brings his compatriot down and Everton have a free-kick in a dangerous position to deliver into the box.
Gordon takes... over everyone and out for a goal kick. Waste.
Everton 1-0 Chelsea
55 mins: Chelsea probe for an equaliser but they simply cannot find a way through the lines. Azpilicueta is eventually challenged by Gray and the throw-in goes Everton’s way.
A huge roar from the Goodison crowd. They know how big this next 35 minutes is in their season.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies