West Ham’s focus is now almost exclusively on the Europa League as they prepare to try and turn around a 2-1 deficit against Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany on Thursday.

They also have a central defensive crisis in the Premier League, with Angelo Ogbonna and Issa Diop injured and Craig Dawson suspended following his red card against Chelsea.

Ben Johnson is expected to partner Kurt Zouma at the heart of their back line, although David Moyes could go to a back five again and bring Aaron Cresswell into the middle.

Either way, it looks set to be a makeshift West Ham team on show this weekend against top four-chasing Arsenal.

Here’s all you need to know about the game.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 1 May at the London Stadium.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app.

Team news

Craig Dawson’s red card against Chelsea provides David Moyes with even more selection problems at centre back. Angelo Ogbonna and Issa Diop remain sidelined, but Kurt Zouma is back in the fold after returning to the team for the loss to Eintracht Frankfurt. This means Ben Johnson could feature at centre back.

Arsenal are expecting Bukayo Saka to be fit for the trip to the London Stadium despite him coming off injured in the second half of the win over Manchester United. Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey are still unavailable, but Takehiro Tomiyasu may return to the starting line-up after coming on as a late substitute last weekend.

Predicted line-ups

West Ham: Fabianski; Coufal, Johnson, Zouma, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Yarmolenko, Vlasic, Benrahma; Antonio.

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Xhaka, Elneny; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah.

Odds

West Ham - 7/2

Draw - 11/4

Arsenal - 3/4

Prediction

West Ham will feel a huge amount of physical and mental deflation following their Europa League semi-final first leg defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday. Arsenal will be pumped after victories over Chelsea and Manchester United. On paper, there is only one way this game is going. 0-2 Arsenal.