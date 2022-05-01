West Ham vs Arsenal prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Arsenal come into this one as the heavy favourites due to both recent form and their desire to qualify for the Champions League.

West Ham appear to have fallen away from top-four contention and are now firmly focused on the Europa League.

Mikel Arteta’s side will have one eye on Tottenham’s result against Leicester earlier on Sunday afternoon with the knowledge that any slip-up from Antonio Conte’s men could allow them to move decisively clear.

Either way, Arsenal need to get the job done against a West Ham side that has already claimed the scalps of Chelsea and Liverpool so far this season.

Here’s all you need to know about the game.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 1 May at the London Stadium.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Craig Dawson’s red card against Chelsea provides David Moyes with even more selection problems at centre back. Angelo Ogbonna and Issa Diop remain sidelined, but Kurt Zouma is back in the fold after returning to the team for the loss to Eintracht Frankfurt. This means Ben Johnson could feature at centre back.

Arsenal are expecting Bukayo Saka to be fit for the trip to the London Stadium despite him coming off injured in the second half of the win over Manchester United. Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey are still unavailable, but Takehiro Tomiyasu may return to the starting line-up after coming on as a late substitute last weekend.

Predicted line-ups

West Ham: Fabianski; Coufal, Johnson, Zouma, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Yarmolenko, Vlasic, Benrahma; Antonio.

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Xhaka, Elneny; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah.

Odds

West Ham - 7/2

Draw - 11/4

Arsenal - 3/4

Odds via Betfair.

Prediction

West Ham will feel a huge amount of physical and mental deflation following their Europa League semi-final first leg defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday. Arsenal will be pumped after victories over Chelsea and Manchester United. On paper, there is only one way this game is going. 0-2 Arsenal.