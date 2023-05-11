Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Having fallen short in the Europa League semi finals last year, West Ham will be looking to go one better in the Europa Conference League.

The London club take on AZ Alkmaar across two legs hoping to progress to the final in Prague.

With Premier League safety looking close to certain after a win over Manchester United, David Moyes and his team can switch their focus more squarely on pursuit of a trophy.

AZ have already survived tight encounters with Anderlecht and Lazio to reach the last four and are seeking a first ever European honour of any kind.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is West Ham vs AZ?

The first leg of the Europa Conference League semi-final is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 11 May at the London Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BT Sport 1, with coverage from 7.15pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team news

Kurt Zouma’s ankle injury may again rule the defender out, though David Moyes suggested ahead of this fixture that Zouma is moving closer to a return. Vladimir Coufal’s hamstring is equally an ongoing concern, while Gianluca Scamacca remains sidelined.

AZ were able to start Vangelis Pavlidis up front in their 0-0 draw with Ajax at the weekend, and the striker should again lead the line. Bruno Martins Indi, Dani De Wit and Jesper Karlsson are all moving closer to returning from injury.

Predicted line-ups

West Ham XI: Areola; Kehrer, Aguerd, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice, Paqueta; Bowen, Antonio, Benrahma.

AZ Alkmaar XI: Ryan; Sugarawa, Beukema, Hatzidiakos, Kerkez; Clasie, Reijnders; Odgaard, Mijnans, Van Brederode; Pavlidis.

Odds

West Ham win 4/6

Draw 31/10

AZ win 5/1

Prediction

West Ham take a narrow advantage through to the second leg. West Ham 2-1 AZ