West Ham return to the Europa League after a successful European campaign last season.

Despite a difficult Premier League season last campaign, West Ham found their footing in the third-tier European competition, going on to win the final 2-1 against Fiorentina in Prague.

While the Europa League will be a noticeable step up for West Ham, a match against Serbian side Backa Topola could be considered a favourable start.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Europa League clash.

When is West Ham vs Backa Topola?

The match will kick off at 8pm on Thursday 21 September at the London Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

West Ham v Backa Topola will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2 with coverage starting at 7pm. It will be streamed live on the Discovery+ app and desktop website for subscribers.

Team news

West Ham may decide to make a late call over the fitness of Edson Alvarez, who came off against Manchester City.

But manager David Moyes could still choose to make changes, including Mohammed Kudus who is still waiting for a first club start since joining in the summer.

Predicted lineup

West Ham XI: Areola, Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson, Ings, Benrahma, Bowen, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Kudus

Odds

West Ham 1/10

Draw 13/2

Backa Topola 18/1

Prediction

The home advantage and West Ham’s recent European success will result in a straightforward start to the competition.

West Ham 2-0 Backa Topola