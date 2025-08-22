The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
West Ham vs Chelsea live: Under-pressure Potter faces old team as London rivals chase first win in Premier League
The Blues visit the London Stadium looking to pick up their first win of the 2025/26 Premier League season
West Ham host Chelsea in the Premier League tonight, with both sides looking for their first win of the new season at the London Stadium.
The hosts fell to a shocking 3-0 defeat to newly promoted Sunderland in their opening match last week, and Graham Potter desperately needs a good performance from his side if he is to avoid questions regarding his job.
And it doesn’t get any easier for the Hammers as they face world champions and top-four hopefuls Chelsea, with Enzo Maresca’s side coming off the back of their own disappointing opening result in the draw against Crystal Palace.
The Blues are hoping to mount a challenge for the league this season and they’ll need to string together a few solid performances to convince anyone of their title credentials, with a match such as this a perfect place to start.
Follow all the latest team news and updates from Stamford Bridge below:
How to watch West Ham vs Chelsea
Tonight’s game will be shown live on Sky Sports, with coverage from 7pm BST.
If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
It may only be West Ham’s second game of the season but the pressure is already on boss Graham Potter, who welcomes his old side to London Stadium tonight.
A 3-0 loss to Sunderland got things off to a bad start for the Hammers, while Chelsea laboured to a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace despite their plethora of expensive attacking talent.
Both sides have a point to prove in tonight’s encounter. Kickoff is at 8pm BST.
Good evening
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s Premier League match between West Ham and Chelsea.
Both sides are looking to record their first wins of the new season tonight, though the Hammers are in desperate need of a decent performance after a shocking 3-0 loss to newly promoted Sunderland in their opening match of the season last week.
We’ll have all of the latest updates right here.
