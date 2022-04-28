West Ham vs Frankfurt LIVE: Europa League semi-final team news and line-ups as Kurt Zouma starts
Live coverage as West Ham host Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of Europa League semi-finals
Follow live updates as West Ham look to continue their European run against Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of the Europa League semi-finals. After defeating Sevilla and Lyon to reach this stage, West Ham are playing in their first European semi-final in 46 years and in a remarkable twist of fate, face the same opposition as they did back in 1976.
The Hammers defeated Eintracht Frankfurt to advance to the final of the European Cup Winners’ Cup semi-final, in one of the greatest nights in the club’s history, and will be looking to repeat the trick in what is set to be another memorable occasion at the London Stadium.
David Moyes has taken the club from the brink of Premier League relegation to the verge of a European final in just two years, and West Ham are also now dreaming of securing Champions League qualification through winning the Europa League this season.
Eintracht Frankfurt shocked Barcelona at the Nou Camp to reach the final four and the Bundesliga side will be backed by their passionate travelling support ahead of next week’s second leg in Germany. Meanwhile, RB Leipzig and Rangers will also seek to reach the final, which takes place in Sevilla on May 15. Follow live updates from West Ham vs Eintracht Frankfurt, below:
One of the biggest night’s in the club’s recent history. What an atmosphere it promises to be inside the London Stadium.
West Ham fans would have jumped at the opportunity to reach the Europa League semi-finals if you’d asked them at the start of the season.
But now that they’re here, they want to go all the way. And you can’t blame them. They are the favourites to reach the final and, if they get there, you never know on a one-off night.
It really is very exciting times for David Moyes’ men.
Eintracht Frankfurt are yet to confirm their line-up for tonight’s game but we will bring it to you as soon as it is confirmed.
Just over one hour until kick-off at the London Stadium.
Team news
Here is your West Ham team for this evening as Kurt Zouma returns to the side.
West Ham XI: Areola; Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals; Antonio.
Subs: Fabianski; Randolph, Alese, Coufal, Masuaku, Fredericks, Kral, Noble, Chesters, Vlasic, Benrahma, Yarmolenko.
Moyes on Rice’s future
West Ham host Frankfurt in the Europa League tonight amid rumours their star midfielder Declan Rice could be leaving the club.
The rumour mill is abuzz that the England international being courted by Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea. But manager David Moyes is remaining calm about the situation.
“I’ve said it and I think we have said what we think,” the boss said. “We like Dec and he’s got three and a half years to go on his contract so I don’t think there is any big panic.
“We’ve got three and a half years so it isn’t the biggest priority. We’ve got other priorities, trying to add to the squad and get other positions in.
“Maybe he just wants more money. People do turn down contracts. It is not unusual for players at clubs to turn down contracts, maybe it is a negotiation tactic.”
Early team news
West Ham are in an injury crisis as Issa Diop is out alongside Angelo Ogbonna. David Moyes will have free pick of the rest of his squad.
Frankfurt, meanwhile, will be without Evan N’Dicka and Kristijan Jakic who are both suspended. Other than that the German side do not have injuries to contend with.
Good evening
