West Ham face Dinamo Zagreb after Europa League group stage draw

West Ham will take on Dinamo Zagreb, Genk and Rapid Vienna in the Europa League group stage following Friday’s draw in Istanbul.

David Moyes’ side qualified for the competition by finishing sixth in the Premier League last season, guaranteeing the Hammers their first appearance in the Europa League proper.

The east London club came up short in the qualifying play-offs in 2015/16 and 2016/17.

Friday’s draw saw West Ham seeded in Pot 3, while Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb were drawn from Pot 1, Belgium’s Genk were drawn from Pot 2, and Austria’s Rapid Vienna were seeded in Pot 4.

This season’s Europa League group stage has seen the number of competing teams reduced from 64 to 32. Meanwhile, the Europa Conference League has been introduced as Uefa’s third-tier competition, below the Champions League and Europa League.

West Ham are joined in the Europa League by fellow Premier League team Leicester City, who finished fifth in the English top flight last term.

Brendan Rodgers’ side were drawn in Group C with Napoli, Spartak Moscow and Legia Warsaw.

The dates for group-stage fixtures have been revealed, but it remains to be seen which opponents West Ham and Leicester will face on each matchday, and where.

Uefa have not yet confirmed whether away fans will be allowed to attend Europa League group-stage matches this season, with a decision on the matter expected on or after 1 September.

16 September: Group stage, Matchday 1

30 September: Group stage, Matchday 2

21 October: Group stage, Matchday 3

4 November: Group stage, Matchday 4

25 November: Group stage, Matchday 5

9 December: Group stage, Matchday 6