West Ham United will bid to keep their European dreams alive as they visit Germany to take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final.

The German side won the first leg 2-1, taking a first-minute lead through Ansgar Knauff before Daichi Kamada’s second-half effort after Michail Antonio had equalised for the hosts in east London ensured they are ahead at the halfway stage of the tie.

But the Hammers will take heart from the fact that they repeatedly ripped through the Frankfurt defence, hitting the woodwork on three occasions - including Jarrod Bowen striking the bar with a brilliant overhead kick right at the death.

David Moyes’ men will need to score at least once in Germany but after both sides rotated to some extent during weekend league action to target continental success, they will be hopeful of booking a spot in the final against either Rangers or RB Leipzig in Seville on May 18.

