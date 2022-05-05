West Ham will bid to keep their European dreams alive as they visit Germany to take on Eintracht Frankfurt.

David Moyes’ side trail 2-1 after the first leg of the Europa League semi-final.

Oliver Glasner’s Frankfurt produced an impressive showing at the London Stadium, and, like West Ham, rested players during a weekend league defeat.

A home draw will be enough to book their place in the final of the competition.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture:

When and where is it?

Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham is due to kick-off at 8pm BST on Thursday 5 May at the Waldstadion in Frankfurt, Germany.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on BT Sport 1, with coverage due to begin at 7pm BST. Subscribers can also watch the game via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team news

Oliver Glasner could keep faith with the side that secured a first leg advantage despite both Evan N’Dicka and Kristijan Jakic being back available after suspension. Djibril Sow, Daichi Kamada, Almamy Toure and Rafael Borre did not start the weekend defeat to Bayer Leverkusen and could return.

West Ham were boosted by the return to the bench of Issa Diop in their defeat to Arsenal, but the Frenchman is unlikely to start with Craig Dawson available having been suspended for that league fixture. Tomas Soucek and Michail Antonio began the loss on the bench; both should start for David Moyes, who may also consider bringing in Vladimir Coufal at right-back.

Predicted line-ups

Eintracht Frankfurt: Trapp; N’Dicka, Tuta, Hinteregger; Knauff, Jakić, Sow, Kostić; Kamada, Hrustic; Borré

West Ham: Areola; Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Souček, Rice; Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals; Antonio

Odds

Eintracht Frankfurt win 20/13

Draw 5/2

West Ham win 23/12

Prediction

Eintracht Frankfurt just manage to cling on, progressing on aggregate after securing a draw on the night. Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2 West Ham (4-3 agg.)