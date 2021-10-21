The London Stadium ahead of West Ham vs Rapid Wien (Getty)

West Ham take on Belgium’s Genk at the London Stadium tonight as they look to strengthen their grip on Group H in the Uefa Europa League.

The Hammers have won their first two fixtures, away against Dinamo Zagreb and at home to Rapid Wien, and sit top of the standings, three points ahead of the Croatians in second place.

David Moyes’ men come into the fixture in fine form after securing a well-deserved victory over a lacklustre Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon meant they have now won five of their last seven fixtures in all competitions, including wins over Manchester United and Leeds United away from home.

This is the Irons’ first appearance in the group stages of a European competition in the 21st century, and fans celebrated the occasion in style ahead of the previous matchday’s fixture against Rapid with an enormous fireworks and flags display. Their start to life in the Europa League has been impressive too, with a comfortable 2-0 victory away in Zagreb, with goals coming from Declan Rice and Michail Antonio. The result laid down a significant marker in the group. Dinamo had knocked out Tottenham Hotspur by beating them 3-0 at home in last season’s competition.

Genk, on the other hand, are a lowly sixth in the Belgian top flight so far this season and have lost four of their last five matches in all competitions. Top scorer and Nigeria international forward Paul Onuachu has scored nine times in 10 appearances this campaign and is a significant threat in the centre of the attack - follow all the live updates below as well as the conclusion of Vitesse vs Tottenham: