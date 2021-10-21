West Ham vs Genk LIVE: Europa League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow all the live action from the London Stadium as the Hammers eye a third successive victory in Europe
West Ham take on Belgium’s Genk at the London Stadium tonight as they look to strengthen their grip on Group H in the Uefa Europa League.
The Hammers have won their first two fixtures, away against Dinamo Zagreb and at home to Rapid Wien, and sit top of the standings, three points ahead of the Croatians in second place.
David Moyes’ men come into the fixture in fine form after securing a well-deserved victory over a lacklustre Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon meant they have now won five of their last seven fixtures in all competitions, including wins over Manchester United and Leeds United away from home.
This is the Irons’ first appearance in the group stages of a European competition in the 21st century, and fans celebrated the occasion in style ahead of the previous matchday’s fixture against Rapid with an enormous fireworks and flags display. Their start to life in the Europa League has been impressive too, with a comfortable 2-0 victory away in Zagreb, with goals coming from Declan Rice and Michail Antonio. The result laid down a significant marker in the group. Dinamo had knocked out Tottenham Hotspur by beating them 3-0 at home in last season’s competition.
Genk, on the other hand, are a lowly sixth in the Belgian top flight so far this season and have lost four of their last five matches in all competitions. Top scorer and Nigeria international forward Paul Onuachu has scored nine times in 10 appearances this campaign and is a significant threat in the centre of the attack - follow all the live updates below as well as the conclusion of Vitesse vs Tottenham:
Vitesse 0 - 0 Tottenham
75 mins: Yellow card for Scarlett! A long ball comes up to the striker who knocks it past Bazoer. He turns quickly and chases after the ball as Schubert comes flying out of his box. The Vitesse goalkeeper gets to the ball as Scarlett dives into a challenge. Schubert jumps over the striker’s legs and theatrically throws himself to ground convincing the referee to pull out a card.
Vitesse 0 - 0 Tottenham
72 mins: Wittek swings a free kick into the box and attempts to pick out Doekhi in the centre of the box. Tottenham win the first ball but it drops to Openda. He loads up to shoot but the offside flag goes up against the Vitesse captain from the initial cross and Spurs win a free kick of their own.
Vitesse 0 - 0 Tottenham
69 mins: Dasa’s getting himself into decent positions when he comes in from the right side. Vitesse work the ball out to him and he takes another shot from outside the box. This one is one target but Gollini smothers it low down to his right.
Vitesse 0 - 0 Tottenham
66 mins: Dele Alli plays the ball out of his own final third and lays it off to Lo Celso. He tries to spur Tottenham into a counter-attack by driving into the midfield but Bero lunges in and wins back the ball.
Vitesse 0 - 0 Tottenham
63 mins: Vitesse’s final ball into the box hasn’t been great. They’ve attempted a few crosses from the right but nothing has beaten the Tottenham centre-backs.
Close! Darfalou slips the ball to Dasa who’s forward on the right. They’ve got an overload on as Dasa drives towards the box. He shoots just as he reaches the front edge and narrowly sends the effort wide of the near post.
Vitesse 0 - 0 Tottenham
60 mins: Back to Arnhem where Tottenham’s early momentum at the start of the second half has been slowly eroded away by Vitesse. The home side have taken over possession and the game has developed into a midfield battle.
Line-ups: West Ham vs Genk
Following the conclusion of this game we’ll be focusing of West Ham’s next outing in the Europa League as they take on Genk. Kick off for that one is at 8pm and here are the starting line-ups:
West Ham XI: Fabianski, Johnson, Diop, Dawson, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Vlasic, Lanzini, Yarmolenko, Bowen.
Genk XI: Vandevoordt, Preciado, Cuesta, Lucumi, Arteaga, Heynen, Hrosovsky, Bongonda, Ito, Onuachu.
Vitesse 0 - 0 Tottenham
54 mins: Tottenham have been a bit more aggressive since the restart. Scarlett is throwing his weight around and trying impose himself on the Vitesse defenders. Doekhi is hit by the forward but not before he slips the ball away to Tronstad. Tronstad passes it out to Wittek on the left side and he knocks the ball down the line to give Openda a chase. Sanchez gets back and slides across the Vitesse striker, winning the ball and clearing it for Spurs.
Vitesse 0 - 0 Tottenham
51 mins: Dane Scarlett is penalised after taking on Bazoer over on the right side of the box. The defender sticks to Scarlett, marshalling him wider and wider before eventually shoving him to ground and toppling over him. I’m not sure Scarlett’s done a lot wrong there but Vitesse are given the free kick.
OFF THE BAR! Gil comes close to an opener!
Vitesse 0 - 0 Tottenham
48 mins: Great play from Tottenham. Lo Celso is given the ball just inside his own half. He turns and shimmies past a Vitesse midfielder before driving the ball up the opponents box. There’s no way into the area for him so he squares the ball to Bryan Gil who hits a first-time left-footed shot beautifully. It’s got swerve and dip but just not enough as it smacks into the crossbar and bounces away!
