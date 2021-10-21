West Ham United are back in Europa League action on Thursday as they host Genk in their third group match.

The Hammers are top of Group H after beating both Rapid Wien and Dinamo Zagreb so far, and they know that further successes in these head-to-head encounters with the Belgian side would all-but confirm their continued presence in the competition in the new year.

David Moyes’ team have been in good form, sitting seventh in the Premier League after a one-goal win over Everton at the weekend, and they’ll be optimistic of taking the points again here.

Genk are eighth in their domestic top flight after five wins from their 11 matches and have lost three of their last four in the league.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm on Thursday 21 October at the London Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Alex Kral is out after missing the weekend game due to a positive Covid test but Vladimir Coufal should return. Even so, Ben Johnson could keep his place after a good performance against Everton. Mark Noble is a doubt.

Daniel Munoz is suspended for Genk after being sent-off in their last Europa League match.

Predicted line-ups

WHU - Areola; Johnson, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Vlasic, Lanzini, Benrahma; Antonio

GNK - Vandevoordt; Preciado, Cuesta, Lucumi, Arteaga; Heynen, Thortvedt, Eiting; Ito, Onuachu, Bongonda

Odds

West Ham 7/18

Draw 19/4

Genk 9/1

Prediction

No need for the Hammers to change too much and no reason to think they won’t produce the goods once more. West Ham 2-0 Genk.