West Ham will look to wrap up their Europa League group stage campaign by staying unbeaten in the competition when they welcome Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb to the London Stadium tonight.

The Hammers have enjoyed a successful European campaign so far and are already assured of their place in the knockout rounds as group winners after taking 13 points from five fixtures.

David Moyes’ side defeated Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 away from home in their opening match of Group H in September and the visitors are in second place ahead of the final round of fixtures.

The West Ham manager is likely to make several changes to his team following the 3-2 win over Premier League leaders Chelsea on Saturday, with a trip to Burnley to come on Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match this evening.

When is West Ham vs Dinamo Zagreb?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Thursday 9 December.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport ESPN, with coverage starting from 7:30pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What is the team news?

West Ham are likely to make several changes to their team, especially defensively after the Hammers lost Kurt Zouma and Ben Johnson in the 3-2 win over Chelsea last weekend.

West Ham are top of the Premier League 2 table so several of the players from their Under-23s could see minutes, with Daniel Chesters, Sonny Perkins, Harrison Ashby, Jamal Baptiste, Aji Alese and Manny Longelo among those who could feature.

Dinamo Zagreb are set to be without Croatia internationals Luka Ivanusec and forwards Mislav Orsic and Bruno Petkovic.

Possible line-ups

West Ham: Areola; Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Masuaku; Noble, Kral; Vlasic, Lanzini, Yarmolenko; Benrahma

Dinamo Zagreb: Livakovic; Moharrami, Sutalo, Theophile-Catherine, Stefulj; Ademi, Misic; Menalo, Ivanusec, Orisic; Petkovic

Odds

West Ham: 10/11

Draw: 13/5

Dinamo Zagreb: 14/5

Prediction

West Ham are flying at the moment and although they are already through as group winners, they could enjoy another great night at the London Stadium. West Ham 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb