Rice keeps fingers crossed, while Antonio shoves teammate as West Ham prepare for Lyon

Follow for live coverage as West Ham look to continue their European run as they host Lyon in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals. The Hammers knocked out five-time Europa League champions Sevilla in the previous round on an electric night at the London Stadium, and it promises to be another memorable atmosphere as David Moyes’ side aim to take a lead into next week’s second leg in France, with Barcelona potentially waiting in the semi-finals.

West Ham beat 10-man Everton on Sunday to return to winning ways in the Premier League but with Arsenal and Tottenham now ahead of them in the top-four race, the Europa League and extending their European run is becoming the club’s priority. The return of Jarrod Bowen is a boost for the Hammers, with the forward scoring against Everton after having missed the Sevilla tie due to injury. Visitors Lyon are ninth in Ligue 1 but defeated Portuguese leaders Porto in the previous round to reach the last eight.

Follow for live updates from West Ham vs Lyon below, plus scores from Braga vs Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona in the other quarter-final tie.