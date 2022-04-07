West Ham vs Lyon LIVE: Europa League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow live updates as West Ham host Lyon in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie
Follow for live coverage as West Ham look to continue their European run as they host Lyon in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals. The Hammers knocked out five-time Europa League champions Sevilla in the previous round on an electric night at the London Stadium, and it promises to be another memorable atmosphere as David Moyes’ side aim to take a lead into next week’s second leg in France, with Barcelona potentially waiting in the semi-finals.
West Ham beat 10-man Everton on Sunday to return to winning ways in the Premier League but with Arsenal and Tottenham now ahead of them in the top-four race, the Europa League and extending their European run is becoming the club’s priority. The return of Jarrod Bowen is a boost for the Hammers, with the forward scoring against Everton after having missed the Sevilla tie due to injury. Visitors Lyon are ninth in Ligue 1 but defeated Portuguese leaders Porto in the previous round to reach the last eight.
Follow for live updates from West Ham vs Lyon below, plus scores from Braga vs Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona in the other quarter-final tie.
David Moyes says that Lyon’s wealth of experience in European competition will stand them in good stead for the quarter-final and he will be looking to the players who have experienced similar matches at other clubs to lead the way.
"Having that experience over the years can make a big difference," admitted Moyes, "We don’t really have that, but the Czech boys [Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek] have played for Slavia in the Champions League - I’m hoping they can bring that to the table and help us."
Jarrod Bowen made his return for West Ham on Saturday after a month out and so could start tonight. Ben Johnson has also been training well and will probably replace Ryan Fredericks at right-back with Vladimir Coufal starting on the bench.
Full team news should be out shortly.
Lyon coach, Peter Bosz, spoke about his opponents this evening and says that despite West Ham’s good form this season his team are coming to London to win tonight’s clash. He said:
“West Ham are having a very good season with positive results at home. They are doing things together.
“We have faced some good teams in our league too, and we had a good result in Porto. We are here to win this game.”
Lyon are struggling domestically. A 3-2 victory against Angers on Sunday was much needed for Peter Bosz’s men who sit ninth in Ligue 1, their worst placing at this stage of a top-flight campaign since the mid-90s.
More importantly they are eight points off the top three and potential Uefa Champions League qualification, and a further three adrift of second place and a guaranteed spot in European club football’s most lucrative group stage.
The Europa League may prove to be their best route into Europe’s biggest competition next season and as such they would need to win the trophy.
With West Ham also a way of the European qualifying spots in the Premier League winning this competition will be high on their priority list.
This should be a very intriguing encounter.
Lyon are one of four unbeaten group winners in this year’s Europa League and no team boasted more than the 16 goals they scored in a section also including Rangers, Sparta Prague and Brondby.
They only missed out on a 100% winning record with the matchday six draw at home to Rangers, a game that kicked off with the French club’s round of 16 berth already secure.
Porto were then beaten 2-1 on aggregate in the first knockout stage to ensure Lyon reached the last eight.
West Ham have never faced Lyon in competitive football and have only played one team from France in their history.
They played Metz in a two-legged Intertoto Cup tie in 1999. The Hammers lost the home leg 1-0, but prevailed 3-1 in the return to reach the Uefa Cup proper.
Ready to go at the London Stadium.
West Ham have not played in a European quarter-final since 1980-81 and Moyes was quick to discount any notions that his side are coming into the quarter-final as the favourites against Lyon, despite beating record six-time winners Sevilla in the last 16.
"I find that quite difficult [to believe] considering we’re relative newcomers and Lyon have had loads of experience - most people would consider them a Champions League team," he added.
"We’re the new boys on the block [in Europe]. Lyon are a side who we’ve got big respect for - it’s not that long ago they were really challenging the top teams."
Hammers boss, David Moyes, says his team aren’t looking too far ahead of themselves as they prepare for tonight’s Europa League quarter-final with Lyon.
If West Ham manage to make it through the two-legged tie they could potentially face Barcelona in the semi-finals in what would be a massive game for the London club.
But, Moyes has warned his players to focus on their jobs this evening as Lyon pose a considerable threat.
“We’re not looking any further than Lyon, they were in the Champions League semi-final two years ago. It would be crazy to look beyond this," he said.
"How could we dare? They are too big a club. We’re really excited by getting to the quarter-final of a European competition. It’s a big deal for any club."
Good evening
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s Europa League quarter-finals, as West Ham look to continue their European run. The Hammers knocked out five-time Europa League champions Sevilla in the previous round on an electric night at the London Stadium, and it promises to be another memorable atmosphere as David Moyes’ side aim to take a lead into next week’s second leg in France, with Barcelona potentially waiting in the semi-finals.
West Ham beat 10-man Everton on Sunday to return to winning ways in the Premier League but with Arsenal and Tottenham now ahead of them in the top-four race, the Europa League and extending their European run is becoming the club’s priority. The return of Jarrod Bowen is a boost for the Hammers, with the forward scoring against Everton after having missed the Sevilla tie due to injury. Visitors Lyon are ninth in Ligue 1 but defeated Portuguese leaders Porto in the previous round to reach the last eight.
