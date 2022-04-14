✕ Close West Ham train ahead of UEL quarter-final second leg away to Lyon

Follow live updates as West Ham look to keep their European run alive in Lyon in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final. David Moyes’ side are looking to advance to their first European semi-final in 46 years, with Barcelona potentially awaiting in the final four, but must first overcome a Lyon side who have plenty of recent experience in continental competitions and who will be backed by a crowd of almost 60,000 at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

The Hammers travel to France with the tie finely poised following last week’s 1-1 draw at the London Stadium after the hosts were made to play the whole of the second half down to 10 men following Aaron Cresswell’s red card. Jarrod Bowen’s opener had sent the London Stadium into delirium but Tottenham Hotspur loanee Tanguy Ndombele equalised to ensure it remains all square ahead of tonight’s match.

And with West Ham prioritising the Europa League in recent weeks, in expense of their Premier League position and top-four bid, their season could be on the line - but an away victory in France would take it to even greater heights. Follow live updates from Lyon vs West Ham in the Europa League, below, following the conclusion of PSV vs Leicester: