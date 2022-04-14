Lyon vs West Ham LIVE: Europa League quarter-final team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow for live updates as West Ham look to reach the semi-final of the Europa League in Lyon
Follow live updates as West Ham look to keep their European run alive in Lyon in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final. David Moyes’ side are looking to advance to their first European semi-final in 46 years, with Barcelona potentially awaiting in the final four, but must first overcome a Lyon side who have plenty of recent experience in continental competitions and who will be backed by a crowd of almost 60,000 at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.
The Hammers travel to France with the tie finely poised following last week’s 1-1 draw at the London Stadium after the hosts were made to play the whole of the second half down to 10 men following Aaron Cresswell’s red card. Jarrod Bowen’s opener had sent the London Stadium into delirium but Tottenham Hotspur loanee Tanguy Ndombele equalised to ensure it remains all square ahead of tonight’s match.
And with West Ham prioritising the Europa League in recent weeks, in expense of their Premier League position and top-four bid, their season could be on the line - but an away victory in France would take it to even greater heights. Follow live updates from Lyon vs West Ham in the Europa League, below, following the conclusion of PSV vs Leicester:
PSV 1 - 2 Leicester
90 mins: Five minutes of added time to play. Five minutes for Leicester to hold on to this lead and reach the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League.
GOAL! PSV 1 - 2 Leicester (Pereira, 88’)⚽️
88 mins: What a comeback from Leicester! This is a beautifully worked goal from Leicester. Castagne and Lookman combine on the left wing to draw the PSV defenders out of position as the ball comes inside to Dewsbury-Hall. He threads it into the box for Lookman who pulls it back to Patson Daka. He shoots but the effort is blocked and the ball bounces across to Ricardo Pereira who smokes his attempt into the open net!
PSV 1 - 1 Leicester
83 mins: Save! Yvon Mvogo keeps PSV in the tie after Ademola Lookman weaves his way into the left side of the box and squares a pass to Ayoze Perez. He gets a touch to the ball and turns it towards goal but Mvogo reacts sharply and pushes the ball over the crossbar.
PSV 1 - 1 Leicester
80 mins: 10 minutes to go in this quarter-final second leg and the game is heading to extra-time. Leicester have been the better side since the restart and will continue to push for a second goal.
GOAL! PSV 1 - 1 Leicester (Maddison, 77’)⚽️
77 mins: They’re back in it! Youri Tielemans slides a pass in behind substitute Fredrik Oppergard and plays Ayoze Perez in behind. He carries the ball to the byline and cuts it inside for James Maddison who arrives late into the box. Maddison meets it with a first time shot and powers it home! Can Leicester go on to win this game now?
PSV 1 - 0 Leicester
75 mins: Leicester are taking some risks now by throwing men up the pitch. Ademola Lookman runs into trouble in the box and a long ball clearance see Zahavi sprint down the right wing. Fofana is called in action again. He comes across and nicks the ball away from the PSV striker to stop the attack.
PSV 1 - 0 Leicester
72 mins: Sangare wins the ball in midfield and slides a pass over to Gakpo. He brings the ball closer to the Leicester penalty area and feeds a fine pass into Sangare who’s continued into the box. Sangare has the time and space to shoot but boots his effort over the crossbar! That would have sealed the tie.
PSV 1 - 0 Leicester
69 mins: Leicester are going to need a moment of magic because for all their great build-up play Yvon Mvogo has had very little to do in the PSV goal.
PSV 1 - 0 Leicester
66 mins: Maddison has a shot turned wide by Mvogo and Leicester win a corner. They’re playing well but just haven’t been clinical in front of goal.
PSV deal with the resultant corner and Brendan Rodgers makes another change. Ayoze Perez comes on to replace Kelechi Iheanacho.
PSV 1 - 0 Leicester
63 mins: Chance! That was the moment for Leicester! The ball is played over the top and Patson Daka flies in behind. He knocks the ball into the box and takes an early shot as Teze comes across to cover him. He strikes it well but guides the ball wide of the left-hand post. He needs to hit the target there!
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies