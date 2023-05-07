West Ham vs Man Utd LIVE: Score and latest updates from Premier League clash as Benrahma goal opens scoring
Man Utd are looking to secure a top-four spot, while West Ham are in a relegation battle
Follow live coverage as West Ham United face Manchester United in the Premier League today.
The main team news for West Ham was that Declan Rice returned to the starting XI. The Hammers skipper missed the midweek defeat at Manchester City through illness.
Vladimir Coufal wasn’t in the matchday squad, while Michail Antonio was selected to start up front.
Wout Weghorst was preferred to Anthony Martial in attack for Manchester United, while Luke Shaw continued at centre-back, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tyrrell Malacia starting in the full-back positions.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
West Ham United vs Manchester United
Both players are finally back on their feet having completed the necessary concussion checks, and after Soucek and Wan-Bissaka are each cleared to continue playing, we're back underway.
West Ham United vs Manchester United
The medical buggy is out on the pitch, and with both Wan-Bissaka and Soucek still down, we may be seeing a stretcher required for both players.
West Ham United vs Manchester United
CHANCE! Sabitzer's cross from the short corner is headed back across goal by Lindelof, but Fabianski comes out to punch, denying Wan-Bissaka a free header in the process, before being clattered by the United right-back. Wan-Bissaka stays down, as does Soucek whose head got caught in the middle of that challenge.
West Ham United vs Manchester United
SAVED! Fernandes' ball into the box is flicked on by Sabizter into the path of Rashford, whose early shot from the right is tipped over the bar by Fabianski!
West Ham United vs Manchester United
Paqueta has been involved in four goals in his last four home games for West Ham in all competitions with two goals and assists apiece, with this figure double the amount he had in his first 16 appearances at the London Stadium.
West Ham United vs Manchester United
BALL IN THE NET!! The Hammers are denied a second! A Cresswell corner is palmed out of the goalmouth by De Gea, but that doesn't put West Ham off. They patiently build their chance and Paqueta's superb cross finds Soucek, who crashes a bullet header off the near post and into the back of the net! The flag's up though, with Soucek a fraction offside, and the Czech midfielder has his head in his hands knowing that he didn't need to be.
West Ham United vs Manchester United
West Ham United vs Manchester United
Rice makes a brilliant run down the left wing and cuts inside to shoot from the edge of the box, but Antony has tracked back and deflects the West Ham captain's effort behind for a corner.
West Ham United vs Manchester United
West Ham United vs Manchester United
Substitution Antony Matheus dos Santos Jadon Malik Sancho
