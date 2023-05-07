(Action Images via Reuters)

Follow live coverage as West Ham United face Manchester United in the Premier League today.

The main team news for West Ham was that Declan Rice returned to the starting XI. The Hammers skipper missed the midweek defeat at Manchester City through illness.

Vladimir Coufal wasn’t in the matchday squad, while Michail Antonio was selected to start up front.

Wout Weghorst was preferred to Anthony Martial in attack for Manchester United, while Luke Shaw continued at centre-back, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tyrrell Malacia starting in the full-back positions.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: