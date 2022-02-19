Newcastle will look for a fourth straight Premier League victory this afternoon as they visit West Ham at the London Stadium.

Having looked like relegation favourites for much of the season so far, Newcastle have finally discovered some form to win their last three games and go unbeaten in their last five.

West Ham, meanwhile, have been in mixed form and drew 2-2 at Leicester at the weekend, with Craig Dawson salvaging a point for the Hammers in injury time.

That result kept David Moyes’ side in fifth place ahead of this meeting with Eddie Howe’s Newcastle, who beat Aston Villa 1-0 last time out thanks to a free-kick from Kieran Trippier – who then went off injured.

Here’s all you need to know about today’s game.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 12.30pm GMT on Saturday 19 February, at the London Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on BT Sport 1 HD and BT Sport Ultimate.

It will also stream live on the broadcaster’s app and website.

What is the team news?

Kurt Zouma withdrew from West Ham’s line-up to face Leicester due to illness (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

Following the controversy around his cat-kicking incident last week, Kurt Zouma withdrew from West Ham’s line-up to face Leicester due to illness. The centre-back could return for the Hammers here, however.

For Newcastle, Trippier will be out for a few weeks at least as he recovers from a fracture in his foot, while fellow defender Javier Manquillo is also expected to miss out. Striker Callum Wilson remains a long-term absentee.

Predicted line-ups

West Ham: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals, Antonio.

Newcastle: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Dummett, Willock, Shelvey, Joelinton, Fraser, Wood, Saint-Maximin.

Odds

West Ham: 4/6

Draw: 11/4

Newcastle: 4/1

Via Betfair.

Prediction

West Ham 1-1 Newcastle.