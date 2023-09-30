Jump to content

West Ham United vs Sheffield United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from London Stadium

Sports Staff
Saturday 30 September 2023 14:50
Comments
A general view of London Stadium
A general view of London Stadium
(Getty)

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

West Ham United vs Sheffield United

SHEFFIELD UNITED SUBS: Adam Davies, Auston Trusty, Chris Basham, Rhian Brewster, Benie Traore, Oliver Norwood, Tom Davies, Anis Ben Slimane, Yasser Larouci.

30 September 2023 14:48
West Ham United vs Sheffield United

SHEFFIELD UNITED (3-5-2): Wes Foderingham; Anel Ahmedhodzic, John Egan, Jack Robinson; Jayden Bogle, Gustavo Hamer, Vinicius, James McAtee, Luke Thomas; Oliver McBurnie, Cameron Archer.

30 September 2023 14:46
West Ham United vs Sheffield United

WEST HAM UNITED SUBS: Lukasz Fabianski, Pablo Fornals, Mohammed Kudus, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Maxwel Cornet, Danny Ings, Angelo Ogbonna, Said Benrahma, Thilo Kehrer.

30 September 2023 14:43
West Ham United vs Sheffield United

WEST HAM (4-2-3-1): Alphonse Areola; Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson; Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek; Jarrod Bowen, James Ward-Prowse, Lucas Paqueta; Michail Antonio.

30 September 2023 14:41
West Ham United vs Sheffield United

Sheffield United endured one of their worst matches in their history last time out, suffering a 8-0 hammering at the hands of Newcastle United. Paul Heckingbottom's men were routed on home soil and need a response to avoid another defeat. The Blades are rock bottom of the Premier League after taking only one point from their opening six games. And although it's early in the campaign, the longer the club go without a win, the more the pressure will build on Heckingbottom and his squad.

30 September 2023 14:36
West Ham United vs Sheffield United

West Ham's impressive start to the season has been halted in their last two matches with back-to-back defeats to Manchester City and Liverpool. The Hammers took 10 points from their opening four games before losing out to City and Liverpool. David Moyes' men did advance to the next round of the EFL Cup after seeing off Lincoln City during the week. Given Sheffield United's issues, West Ham will be hopeful of returning to winning ways in the Premier League to regain their momentum.

30 September 2023 14:29
West Ham United vs Sheffield United

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the Premier League match between West Ham United and Sheffield United at the London Stadium.

30 September 2023 14:25
West Ham United vs Sheffield United

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

30 September 2023 14:00

