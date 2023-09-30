West Ham United vs Sheffield United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from London Stadium
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
SHEFFIELD UNITED SUBS: Adam Davies, Auston Trusty, Chris Basham, Rhian Brewster, Benie Traore, Oliver Norwood, Tom Davies, Anis Ben Slimane, Yasser Larouci.
SHEFFIELD UNITED (3-5-2): Wes Foderingham; Anel Ahmedhodzic, John Egan, Jack Robinson; Jayden Bogle, Gustavo Hamer, Vinicius, James McAtee, Luke Thomas; Oliver McBurnie, Cameron Archer.
WEST HAM UNITED SUBS: Lukasz Fabianski, Pablo Fornals, Mohammed Kudus, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Maxwel Cornet, Danny Ings, Angelo Ogbonna, Said Benrahma, Thilo Kehrer.
WEST HAM (4-2-3-1): Alphonse Areola; Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson; Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek; Jarrod Bowen, James Ward-Prowse, Lucas Paqueta; Michail Antonio.
Sheffield United endured one of their worst matches in their history last time out, suffering a 8-0 hammering at the hands of Newcastle United. Paul Heckingbottom's men were routed on home soil and need a response to avoid another defeat. The Blades are rock bottom of the Premier League after taking only one point from their opening six games. And although it's early in the campaign, the longer the club go without a win, the more the pressure will build on Heckingbottom and his squad.
West Ham's impressive start to the season has been halted in their last two matches with back-to-back defeats to Manchester City and Liverpool. The Hammers took 10 points from their opening four games before losing out to City and Liverpool. David Moyes' men did advance to the next round of the EFL Cup after seeing off Lincoln City during the week. Given Sheffield United's issues, West Ham will be hopeful of returning to winning ways in the Premier League to regain their momentum.
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the Premier League match between West Ham United and Sheffield United at the London Stadium.
Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…
