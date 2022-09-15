Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

West Ham will look to continue their positive start to the Europa Conference League group stage when they travel to Denmark to face off against Silkeborg on Thursday evening.

The Hammers began the campaign in positive fashion as Jarrod Bowen, Emerson Palmieri and Michail Antonio all scored second-half goals in a come-from-behind 3-1 victory over Romanian outfit FCSB at the London Stadium.

There was disappointment for Silkeborg in Group B’s other game as Fabio Silva scored an 81st-minute penalty that ensured Belgian side Anderlecht nicked a 1-0 win.

This won’t be the first time David Moyes’ men have faced Danish foes this season, as the Hammers overcame Silkeborg’s countrymen Viborg in the qualifying round - triumphing 6-1 on aggregate - and Viborg are currently one place higher in the Danish Superliga.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the second match of the group stage.

When is Silkeborg vs West Ham?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 15 September. It will be played at JYSK Park in Silkeborg, Denmark.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2 with coverage starting at 7.45pm following the conclusion of Sheriff Tiraspol vs Manchester United. It will be also streamed live on the BT Sport website and mobile app for BT Sport customers.

Team news

Having had the weekend off, David Moyes could name a full-strength Hammers line-up although will likely keep faith with his ‘Europa Conference League line-up’ that features a couple of changes from the normal XI. Injury-wise, Tomas Soucek is battling an ankle injury, while Maxwel Cornet and Gianluca Scamacca have knocks and Nayef Aguerd and Ben Johnson are long-term absentees but Aaron Cresswell and Craig Dawson have recovered sufficiently and should be fit enough for starts if required.

Silkeborg manager Kent Nielsen made a couple of changes for the weekend league win over AGF from the side that narrowly went down to Anderlecht last Thursday and Sebastian Jorgensen scored on his recall to the side, so may keep his place. Niclas Holm Pedersen, Gustav Dahl and Alexander Lind are nursing injuries, while Robert Gojani is likely also out.

Predicted line-ups

Silkeborg XI: Larsen; Sonne, Salquist, Calisir, Engel; Kiynge, Brink, Thordarson; Jorgensen, Helenius, Kaalund

West Ham XI: Areola; Coufal, Kehrer, Dawson, Emerson; Downes, Rice, Lanzini; Benrahma, Scamacca, Bowen.

Odds

Silkeborg: 5/1

Draw: 10/3

West Ham: 1/2

Prediction

West Ham were given a scare in their opener against FCSB but having come through that they should be much stronger this time and win relatively comfortably in Denmark. Silkeborg 1-3 West Ham