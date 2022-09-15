Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

For the second time in this season’s Europa Conference League, West Ham face Danish opposition as they travel to square off against Silkeborg on Thursday evening.

The Hammers overcame Silkeborg’s countrymen Viborg in the qualifying round - triumphing 6-1 on aggregate despite a decent display from their opponents in the first leg at London Stadium - and Viborg are currently one place higher in the Danish Superliga.

In the first game of the group stage, West Ham were made to work hard as they had to come from behind to beat Romanian outfit FCSB 3-1 but that could prove to be a handy nerve-settler for David Moyes’ men.

For their part, Silkeborg narrowly lost 1-0 to Anderlecht when the Belgians scored a late winner, although they bounced back with a 1-0 win over AGF in league action at the weekend, while all Premier League games were cancelled as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the second match of the group stage.

When is Silkeborg vs West Ham?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 15 September. It will be played at JYSK Park in Silkeborg, Denmark.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2 with coverage starting at 7.45pm following the conclusion of Sheriff Tiraspol vs Manchester United. It will be also streamed live on the BT Sport website and mobile app for BT Sport customers.

Team news

Having had the weekend off, David Moyes could name a full-strength Hammers line-up although will likely keep faith with his ‘Europa Conference League line-up’ that features a couple of changes from the normal XI. Injury-wise, Tomas Soucek is battling an ankle injury, while Maxwel Cornet and Gianluca Scamacca have knocks and Nayef Aguerd and Ben Johnson are long-term absentees but Aaron Cresswell and Craig Dawson have recovered sufficiently and should be fit enough for starts if required.

Silkeborg manager Kent Nielsen made a couple of changes for the weekend league win over AGF from the side that narrowly went down to Anderlecht last Thursday and Sebastian Jorgensen scored on his recall to the side, so may keep his place. Niclas Holm Pedersen, Gustav Dahl and Alexander Lind are nursing injuries, while Robert Gojani is likely also out.

Predicted line-ups

Silkeborg XI: Larsen; Sonne, Salquist, Calisir, Engel; Kiynge, Brink, Thordarson; Jorgensen, Helenius, Kaalund

West Ham XI: Areola; Coufal, Kehrer, Dawson, Emerson; Downes, Rice, Lanzini; Benrahma, Scamacca, Bowen.

Odds

Silkeborg: 5/1

Draw: 10/3

West Ham: 1/2

Prediction

West Ham were given a scare in their opener against FCSB but having come through that they should be much stronger this time and win relatively comfortably in Denmark. Silkeborg 1-3 West Ham