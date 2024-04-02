West Ham vs Tottenham LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

✕ Close Postecoglu on the issue of mental health in football and supporting Richarlison

West Ham host Tottenham in a midweek clash as the two London rivals look to position themselves inside the European places with the Premier League season quickly coming to an close.

David Moyes’ outfit suffered a heart-breaking and dramatic collapse against Newcastle in their last outing, letting slip a 3-1 lead at St. James’ Park to lose 4-3. That defeat means Eddie Howe’s team are just one point behind the Hammers in the table with both teams fighting to finish inside the top seven.

Losing such a crucial match adds more pressure on this evening’s encounter as West Ham will need to take points away from fifth placed Spurs in order to regain some momentum.

Tottenham scored another late winner to beat Luton 2-1 at the weekend which kept up their chase of finishing inside the top four. Ange Postecoglou’s men are three points behind Aston Villa, who are away to Manchester City, and Spurs have a game in hand on the midlands club.

