West Ham season preview: Hammers must juggle domestic progress with European journey into unknown

Last season

West Ham’s best in years, resulting in a sixth-placed Premier League finish and a spot in the Europa League. In the FA Cup, there was no shame in a fifth-round exit to Manchester United after extra time, while the Hammers’ 4-1 defeat by Everton in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup was more disappointing.

Transfer window so far

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola has joined on a £1.8m loan deal with an option to buy. With Lukasz Fabianski having been one of West Ham’s best performers in recent seasons but now 36 years old, France international Areola would be a high-level permanent replacement.

Centre-back Craig Dawson has also signed on a permanent deal, having impressed on loan from Watford last season. With Fabian Balbuena having departed on a free transfer to Dynamo Moscow, Dawson, 31, should get plenty of game time due to West Ham’s presence in four competitions.

Manager

West Ham coach David Moyes (Getty)

David Moyes has always prioritised solidity and stability, but West Ham’s ambitions require the implementation of the right attacking threat, too. He seemed to find the right mix last season, especially with Michail Antonio thriving as a converted striker and Tomas Soucek enjoying a startling debut season for the club – contributing a healthy helping of goals from central midfield.

Key player

Soucek. While the Czech Republic international’s midfield partner Declan Rice is West Ham’s most high-profile player, Soucek’s 10 goals in the Premier League last season played a huge part in lifting the east London club to sixth place. Manchester United loanee Jesse Lingard was the team’s standout performer after joining in January but won’t be returning this term, meaning Soucek’s contributions will be even more vital this season.

Tomas Soucek will have even greater responsibility this season (Getty Images)

What would be success?

Getting out of their Europa League group while pushing for another top-six finish in the Premier League. Juggling the two competitions will be tricky, so a strong cup run domestically would likely make up for an early European exit.

First three Premier League fixtures

(a) v Newcastle, Sunday 15 August, 2pm

(h) v Leicester, Monday 23 August, 8pm

(h) v Crystal Palace, Saturday August 28, 3pm

Predicted first-choice XI

Areola; Coufal, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Lanzini, Benrahma; Antonio.

Bookies’ ranking

10th (150/1 for the title)