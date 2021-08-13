West Ham season preview: Hammers must juggle domestic progress with European journey into unknown
David Moyes’s men face a tough task in chasing another top-six finish as they compete in the Europa League proper for the first time
Last season
West Ham’s best in years, resulting in a sixth-placed Premier League finish and a spot in the Europa League. In the FA Cup, there was no shame in a fifth-round exit to Manchester United after extra time, while the Hammers’ 4-1 defeat by Everton in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup was more disappointing.
Transfer window so far
Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola has joined on a £1.8m loan deal with an option to buy. With Lukasz Fabianski having been one of West Ham’s best performers in recent seasons but now 36 years old, France international Areola would be a high-level permanent replacement.
Centre-back Craig Dawson has also signed on a permanent deal, having impressed on loan from Watford last season. With Fabian Balbuena having departed on a free transfer to Dynamo Moscow, Dawson, 31, should get plenty of game time due to West Ham’s presence in four competitions.
Manager
David Moyes has always prioritised solidity and stability, but West Ham’s ambitions require the implementation of the right attacking threat, too. He seemed to find the right mix last season, especially with Michail Antonio thriving as a converted striker and Tomas Soucek enjoying a startling debut season for the club – contributing a healthy helping of goals from central midfield.
Key player
Soucek. While the Czech Republic international’s midfield partner Declan Rice is West Ham’s most high-profile player, Soucek’s 10 goals in the Premier League last season played a huge part in lifting the east London club to sixth place. Manchester United loanee Jesse Lingard was the team’s standout performer after joining in January but won’t be returning this term, meaning Soucek’s contributions will be even more vital this season.
What would be success?
Getting out of their Europa League group while pushing for another top-six finish in the Premier League. Juggling the two competitions will be tricky, so a strong cup run domestically would likely make up for an early European exit.
First three Premier League fixtures
(a) v Newcastle, Sunday 15 August, 2pm
(h) v Leicester, Monday 23 August, 8pm
(h) v Crystal Palace, Saturday August 28, 3pm
Predicted first-choice XI
Areola; Coufal, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Lanzini, Benrahma; Antonio.
Bookies’ ranking
10th (150/1 for the title)
