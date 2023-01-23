Terem Moffi: West Ham told €30m asking price for in-demand forward
West Ham have seen two bids rejected for the 23-year-old, who has scored 12 goals in 18 Ligue 1 games for Lorient
Lorient are holding out for a package worth €30m for West Ham target Terem Moffi, as Marseille are now challenging the Premier League club for the forward's signing.
The Independent has been told that Lorient have already rejected two bids for the 23-year-old from West Ham, and three from OGC Nice.
All were considerably short of the French club's valuation.
Marseille haven't yet made a formal offer, but entered talks on Monday morning.
Lorient feel they can maximise their income on a player who has 12 goals in 18 Ligue 1 games this season, such is the interest in the forward
West Ham's need isn't quite as great after signing Danny Ings but they do want to bolster the team for the medium-term. Moffi also offers a different option.
The 23-year-old also has three goals in nine caps for Nigeria.
West Ham remain just one point above the relegation zone following their 2-0 win over fellow-strugglers Everton on Saturday.
