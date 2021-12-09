West Ham will aim to finish their Europa League group stage campaign unbeaten whey they face Dinamo Zagreb at the London Stadium this evening.

David Moyes’ side defeated Rapid Vienna away from home last time out to qualifying for the Europa League last 16 with a game to spare.

The Hammers have picked up 13 points from their opening five matches in Group H, including an opening 2-0 win over the Croatian champions in Zagreb in September.

Only Lyon and Bayer Leverkusen have scored more goals in the competition than West Ham’s 11 so far, but Moyes is likely to rest several of his first-team stars with a trip to Burnley in the Premier League to come on Sunday.

Here’s all you need to know before the match tonight.

When is West Ham vs Dinamo Zagreb?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Thursday 9 December.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport ESPN, with coverage starting from 7:30pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What is the team news?

West Ham are likely to make several changes to their team, especially defensively after the Hammers lost Kurt Zouma and Ben Johnson in the 3-2 win over Chelsea last weekend.

West Ham are top of the Premier League 2 table so several of the players from their Under-23s could see minutes, with Daniel Chesters, Sonny Perkins, Harrison Ashby, Jamal Baptiste, Aji Alese and Manny Longelo among those who could feature.

Dinamo Zagreb are set to be without Croatia internationals Luka Ivanusec and forwards Mislav Orsic and Bruno Petkovic.

Possible line-ups

West Ham: Areola; Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Masuaku; Noble, Kral; Vlasic, Lanzini, Yarmolenko; Benrahma

Dinamo Zagreb: Livakovic; Moharrami, Sutalo, Theophile-Catherine, Stefulj; Ademi, Misic; Menalo, Ivanusec, Orisic; Petkovic

Odds

West Ham: 10/11

Draw: 13/5

Dinamo Zagreb: 14/5

Prediction

West Ham are flying at the moment and although they are already through as group winners, they could enjoy another great night at the London Stadium. West Ham 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb