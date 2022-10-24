West Ham United vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from London Stadium
Follow live coverage as West Ham face Bournemouth in the Premier League today.
Said Benrahma was recalled to the West Ham side for the visit of Bournemouth. The Algerian winger replaced Pablo Fornals in the only change from the 1-0 defeat at Liverpool. Bournemouth were unchanged from their midweek defeat at Southampton.
West Ham: Fabiankski; Johnson, Kehrer, Zouma, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Downes, Benrahma; Scamacca
Bournemouth: Neto, Smith, Mepham, Senesi, Tavernier, Cook, Lerma, Fredericks, Christie, Billing, Solanke
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
