Liveupdated1675623723

West Ham United vs Arsenal LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Chigwell Construction Stadium

Sports Staff
Sunday 05 February 2023 17:45
A general view of the King Power Stadium
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow The Independent's live coverage of all the action in the FA Women’s Super League today.

The WSL is the top tier of English women’s football with international players from all over the world plying their trade in one of the most competitive and entertaining leagues around.

Chelsea have won three of the past four titles and Emma Hayes’ side will be right in the hunt again, with the likes of Arsenal - champions in 2018-19 – and Manchester City, who have been runners-up for each of the past four seasons, among their competitors.

With the top three sides qualifying for the UEFA Women’s Champions League, all 12 WSL teams have plenty to play for, although some clubs’ main ambition will simply be to avoid the drop.

The side who finish bottom will be relegated to the FA Women’s Championship – a fate that befell Bristol City in 2020-21 – and newly-promoted Leicester City, competing in the top flight of the women’s game for the first time, will be eager to avoid an immediate return.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1675623678

West Ham United vs Arsenal

Foul by Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women).

5 February 2023 19:01
1675623439

West Ham United vs Arsenal

Attempt blocked. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Frida Maanum.

5 February 2023 18:57
1675623366

West Ham United vs Arsenal

Attempt blocked. Lina Hurtig (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Frida Maanum.

5 February 2023 18:56
1675623294

West Ham United vs Arsenal

Foul by Kim Little (Arsenal Women).

5 February 2023 18:54
1675623262

West Ham United vs Arsenal

Attempt saved. Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

5 February 2023 18:54
1675623181

West Ham United vs Arsenal

Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

5 February 2023 18:53
1675622932

West Ham United vs Arsenal

Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5 February 2023 18:48
1675622905

West Ham United vs Arsenal

Attempt missed. Honoka Hayashi (West Ham United Women) left footed shot from outside the box following a corner.

5 February 2023 18:48
1675622861

West Ham United vs Arsenal

Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Stephanie-Elise Catley.

5 February 2023 18:47
1675622710

West Ham United vs Arsenal

First Half begins.

5 February 2023 18:45

