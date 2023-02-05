West Ham United vs Arsenal LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow The Independent's live coverage of all the action in the FA Women’s Super League today.
The WSL is the top tier of English women’s football with international players from all over the world plying their trade in one of the most competitive and entertaining leagues around.
Chelsea have won three of the past four titles and Emma Hayes’ side will be right in the hunt again, with the likes of Arsenal - champions in 2018-19 – and Manchester City, who have been runners-up for each of the past four seasons, among their competitors.
With the top three sides qualifying for the UEFA Women’s Champions League, all 12 WSL teams have plenty to play for, although some clubs’ main ambition will simply be to avoid the drop.
The side who finish bottom will be relegated to the FA Women’s Championship – a fate that befell Bristol City in 2020-21 – and newly-promoted Leicester City, competing in the top flight of the women’s game for the first time, will be eager to avoid an immediate return.
Foul by Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women).
Attempt blocked. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Frida Maanum.
Attempt blocked. Lina Hurtig (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Frida Maanum.
Foul by Kim Little (Arsenal Women).
Attempt saved. Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Honoka Hayashi (West Ham United Women) left footed shot from outside the box following a corner.
Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Stephanie-Elise Catley.
First Half begins.
