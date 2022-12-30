(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as West Ham face Brentford in the Premier League today.

West Ham made three changes to their starting line-up for the visit of Brentford. Angelo Ogbonna, Emerson Palmieri and Gianluca Scamacca came in for Tomas Soucek, Thilo Kehrer and Michail Antonio.

Josh Dasilva replaced Vitaly Janelt in Brentford’s only change.

