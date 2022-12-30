West Ham vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from London Stadium
Follow live coverage as West Ham face Brentford in the Premier League today.
West Ham made three changes to their starting line-up for the visit of Brentford. Angelo Ogbonna, Emerson Palmieri and Gianluca Scamacca came in for Tomas Soucek, Thilo Kehrer and Michail Antonio.
Josh Dasilva replaced Vitaly Janelt in Brentford’s only change.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Brentford could move six points off a Europa League spot today with a win over their London rivals. Thomas Frank signed a new contract over the World Cup break and the Bees almost celebrated it with a win over Tottenham, but they could not hold onto a 2-0 lead. Ivan Toney is the third top scorer in the league at the moment with 11 goals, only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane have more.
West Ham are currently 16th in the league table, just a point above the relegation zone. The 3-1 defeat to Arsenal in their last game means they are on a four-game losing streak in the league. David Moyes’ side have only scored 13 times in their 16 league games while conceding 20 goals.
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the Premier League fixture between West Ham and Brentford.
