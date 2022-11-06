West Ham United vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow live coverage as West Ham United face Crystal Palace in the Premier League today.
Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.
Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.
It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.
It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.
West Ham are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games against Palace (W2 D2) and are looking to win consecutive meetings with the Eagles for the first time since January 2017.
As for Palace, Vieira makes three changes to the team that beat Southampton last time out. At right-back, Ward is replaced by Clyne. There is also a switch in the middle of the midfield trio. Doucoure, who is back from injury, is preferred ahead of Milivojevic who drops to the bench. Finally, with Edouard injured, Ayew starts on the right wing with Zaha in the striking position.
West Ham make 11 changes to the team that beat FCSB in the Europa Conference League. With both Scamacca and Antonio rested for the match in Romania, Moyes picks the former to lead the attack against Palace. Losing to Manchester United in their previous Premier League match, there is only one alteration to that side, with Paqueta replacing Downes.
CRYSTAL PALACE SUBS: Joel Ward, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Luka Milivojevic, Will Hughes, Joseph Whitworth, James Tomkins, Jairo Riedewald, Malcolm Ebiowei, Sam Johnstone.
CRYSTAL PALACE (4-3-3): Vicente Guaita; Nathaniel Clyne, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell; Jeffrey Schlupp, Cheick Doucoure, Eberechi Eze; Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha, Michael Olise.
WEST HAM SUBS: Nayef Aguerd, Angelo Ogbonna, Pablo Fornals, Flynn Downes, Michail Antonio, Alphonse Areola, Manuel Lanzini, Emerson, Vladimir Coufal.
WEST HAM (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Fabianski; Thilo Kehrer, Craig Dawson, Kurt Zouma, Aaron Cresswell; Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice; Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Said Benrahma; Gianluca Scamacca.
