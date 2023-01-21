(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as West Ham face Everton in the Premier League today.

New signing Danny Ings started on West Ham's bench for their crunch clash with fellow strugglers Everton.

Boss David Moyes made three changes with Kurt Zouma, Emerson Palmieri and Said Benrahma coming in.

Yerry Mina started for Everton with Ben Godfrey absent from the squad.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: