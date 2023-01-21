Jump to content

Liveupdated1674311824

West Ham United vs Everton LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from London Stadium

Sports Staff
Saturday 21 January 2023 14:37
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as West Ham face Everton in the Premier League today.

New signing Danny Ings started on West Ham's bench for their crunch clash with fellow strugglers Everton.

Boss David Moyes made three changes with Kurt Zouma, Emerson Palmieri and Said Benrahma coming in.

Yerry Mina started for Everton with Ben Godfrey absent from the squad.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

David Moyes enters the contest under huge pressure in the West Ham dugout. The Hammers have failed to win any of their last seven Premier League outings, including their 1-0 defeat to Wolves last time out. Moyes needs some magic from his team against his old club, but it will not be straightforward. West Ham begin the day in the relegation zone and need to stem the tide to turn momentum back in their favour.

21 January 2023 14:36
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the Premier League clash between West Ham United and Everton at London Stadium.

21 January 2023 14:29
Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

21 January 2023 14:00
