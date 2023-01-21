West Ham United vs Everton LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from London Stadium
Follow live coverage as West Ham face Everton in the Premier League today.
New signing Danny Ings started on West Ham's bench for their crunch clash with fellow strugglers Everton.
Boss David Moyes made three changes with Kurt Zouma, Emerson Palmieri and Said Benrahma coming in.
Yerry Mina started for Everton with Ben Godfrey absent from the squad.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
David Moyes enters the contest under huge pressure in the West Ham dugout. The Hammers have failed to win any of their last seven Premier League outings, including their 1-0 defeat to Wolves last time out. Moyes needs some magic from his team against his old club, but it will not be straightforward. West Ham begin the day in the relegation zone and need to stem the tide to turn momentum back in their favour.
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the Premier League clash between West Ham United and Everton at London Stadium.
