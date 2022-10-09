(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as West Ham face Fulham in the Premier League today.

Gianluca Scamacca returned to West Ham’s starting line-up for the visit of Fulham.

The Italian striker climbed off the bench to score West Ham’s winner against Anderlecht in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Fulham’s six-goal top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic missed out with an ankle injury so Carlos Vinicius starts.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: