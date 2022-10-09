Jump to content

updated1665320890

West Ham United vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from London Stadium

Sports Staff
Sunday 09 October 2022 14:08
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as West Ham face Fulham in the Premier League today.

Gianluca Scamacca returned to West Ham’s starting line-up for the visit of Fulham.

The Italian striker climbed off the bench to score West Ham’s winner against Anderlecht in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Fulham’s six-goal top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic missed out with an ankle injury so Carlos Vinicius starts.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

West Ham United vs Fulham

West Ham United vs Fulham

Assist Neeskens Kebano

West Ham United vs Fulham

West Ham United vs Fulham

West Ham United vs Fulham

Goal Andreas Hugo Hoelgebaum Pereira

West Ham United vs Fulham

Cresswell collects on the left flank and floats a cross into the middle, but it sails over Scamacca's head and out for a throw-in.

West Ham United vs Fulham

We're under way at London Stadium.

West Ham United vs Fulham

West Ham United vs Fulham

West Ham United vs Fulham

West Ham United are unbeaten in 11 home Premier League matches against Fulham (W7 D4), winning their last four in a row. The Hammers last had a longer home top-flight winning run against Hull City between 2009 and 2016 (five in a row - ongoing).

9 October 2022 13:59

