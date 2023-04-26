West Ham United vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from London Stadium
Follow live coverage as West Ham face Liverpool in the Premier League today.
West Ham were unchanged from their 4-0 win at Bournemouth for the visit of Liverpool. Michail Antonio started in attack again with Danny Ings on the bench.
Joel Matip replaced Ibrahima Konate in Liverpool’s only change.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Fabinho has the ball in space and lets fly, but his shot flies well beyond the target and into the night sky. An effort akin to that of the Olympic javelin competition held at this stadium back in 2012.
Liverpool's dominance of the ball is well reflected in their 74.9 per cent possession, though both sides are level on both the scoreboard and in terms of shots on target, with one across the board in each category.
Liverpool have won 10 of their last 12 Premier League games against West Ham, however both exceptions have come at the London Stadium, drawing 1-1 in February 2019 and losing 2-3 in November 2021.
OVER!!! What a chance!! Coufal is dispossessed by Gakpo on the edge of the box, and Salah looks to profit. Zouma gets there first but blasts his clearance against Henderson, and the ball drops for Jota, who scoops it beyond Fabianski and over the bar! Should be 2-1, but the Portuguese is unable to add to the four goals he's scored in Liverpool's last two games!
Having scored and conceded inside the first 20 minutes, Liverpool are now the third-highest first-half scorers in the Premier League with 27 in 32 games, behind leading pair Arsenal and Manchester City. However, they've also conceded nine goals in the first 15 minutes of their games this season, with only Leicester (11) and Bournemouth (12) doing so more often.
Jones picks out Salah with a superb cross-field pass, but his left-footed effort is blocked by Rice racing across in cover for the hosts!
Fabinho dribbles into the area and attempts to scoop a pass wide to an unmarked Salah, but the ball takes a deflection and is volleyed clear by Benrahma.
Alexander-Arnold has now provided five assists in his last four appearances in the Premier League, one more goal than he set up across his previous 40 matches in the competition. Resurgence.
