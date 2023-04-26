Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1682536924

West Ham United vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from London Stadium

Sports Staff
Wednesday 26 April 2023 20:22
Comments
'We have to still prove ourselves' - Klopp on eve of Liverpool's trip to West Ham

Follow live coverage as West Ham face Liverpool in the Premier League today.

West Ham were unchanged from their 4-0 win at Bournemouth for the visit of Liverpool. Michail Antonio started in attack again with Danny Ings on the bench.

Joel Matip replaced Ibrahima Konate in Liverpool’s only change.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1682536918

West Ham United vs Liverpool

Fabinho has the ball in space and lets fly, but his shot flies well beyond the target and into the night sky. An effort akin to that of the Olympic javelin competition held at this stadium back in 2012.

26 April 2023 20:21
1682536820

West Ham United vs Liverpool

Liverpool's dominance of the ball is well reflected in their 74.9 per cent possession, though both sides are level on both the scoreboard and in terms of shots on target, with one across the board in each category.

26 April 2023 20:20
1682536686

West Ham United vs Liverpool

Liverpool have won 10 of their last 12 Premier League games against West Ham, however both exceptions have come at the London Stadium, drawing 1-1 in February 2019 and losing 2-3 in November 2021.

26 April 2023 20:18
1682536612

West Ham United vs Liverpool

OVER!!! What a chance!! Coufal is dispossessed by Gakpo on the edge of the box, and Salah looks to profit. Zouma gets there first but blasts his clearance against Henderson, and the ball drops for Jota, who scoops it beyond Fabianski and over the bar! Should be 2-1, but the Portuguese is unable to add to the four goals he's scored in Liverpool's last two games!

26 April 2023 20:16
1682536495

West Ham United vs Liverpool

Having scored and conceded inside the first 20 minutes, Liverpool are now the third-highest first-half scorers in the Premier League with 27 in 32 games, behind leading pair Arsenal and Manchester City. However, they've also conceded nine goals in the first 15 minutes of their games this season, with only Leicester (11) and Bournemouth (12) doing so more often.

26 April 2023 20:14
1682536446

West Ham United vs Liverpool

26 April 2023 20:14
1682536312

West Ham United vs Liverpool

Jones picks out Salah with a superb cross-field pass, but his left-footed effort is blocked by Rice racing across in cover for the hosts!

26 April 2023 20:11
1682536254

West Ham United vs Liverpool

Fabinho dribbles into the area and attempts to scoop a pass wide to an unmarked Salah, but the ball takes a deflection and is volleyed clear by Benrahma.

26 April 2023 20:10
1682536202

West Ham United vs Liverpool

26 April 2023 20:10
1682536160

West Ham United vs Liverpool

Alexander-Arnold has now provided five assists in his last four appearances in the Premier League, one more goal than he set up across his previous 40 matches in the competition. Resurgence.

26 April 2023 20:09

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in