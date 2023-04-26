✕ Close 'We have to still prove ourselves' - Klopp on eve of Liverpool's trip to West Ham

Follow live coverage as West Ham face Liverpool in the Premier League today.

West Ham were unchanged from their 4-0 win at Bournemouth for the visit of Liverpool. Michail Antonio started in attack again with Danny Ings on the bench.

Joel Matip replaced Ibrahima Konate in Liverpool’s only change.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: