West Ham United vs Manchester City LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from London Stadium
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
West Ham United vs Manchester City
City are unbeaten in their last 15 Premier League meetings with West Ham. The Hammers' only longer streak without victory was a 16-match spell against Manchester United between 1993 and 2001.
West Ham United vs Manchester City
Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola makes two changes from the win over Fulham. Gvardiol and Silva are in for Ake and Kovacic, who joins Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones and Jack Grealish in the treatment room. New signing Matheus could make his debut from the bench.
West Ham United vs Manchester City
David Moyes makes a single change from West Ham's win over Luton Town last time out. Soucek is back after concussion to replace Benrahma, who drops to the bench, while Ward-Prowse and Coufal also start. Mavropanos could make his debut as a substitute.
West Ham United vs Manchester City
SUBS: Stefan Ortega, Scott Carson, Kalvin Phillips, Nathan Ake, Sergio Gomez, Matheus Nunes, Oscar Bobb, Rico Lewis.
West Ham United vs Manchester City
MANCHESTER CITY (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol; Rodri, Phil Foden; Bernardo Silva, Julian Alvarez, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland.
West Ham United vs Manchester City
SUBS: Lukasz Fabianski, Aaron Cresswell, Pablo Fornals, Mohammed Kudus, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Danny Ings, Angelo Ogbonna, Said Benrahma, Thilo Kehrer.
West Ham United vs Manchester City
WEST HAM UNITED (4-1-4-1): Alphonse Areola; Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson; Edson Alvarez; Jarrod Bowen, Tomas Soucek, James Ward-Prowse, Lucas Paqueta; Michail Antonio.
West Ham United vs Manchester City
Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…
West Ham United vs Manchester City
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
West Ham United vs Manchester City
The London Stadium plays host to two sides protecting unbeaten starts to the Premier League season. Man City have won all four of their matches, while West Ham have won three and drawn one of their four games so far.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies