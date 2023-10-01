West Ham United vs Manchester City LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as West Ham United face Manchester City in the Women’s Super League today.
Last season it was Chelsea who again took the WSL title, just edging out Manchester United, while Arsenal and Manchester City are expected to be contenders in 2023/24 too.
Relegated Reading have been replaced by Bristol City after they won the Championship title by a single point last term, while the likes of Liverpool, Everton and West Ham will hope for continued progression this year too.
On the back of the Lionesses’ magnificent runs at Euro 2022 and the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the women’s game continues to go from strength to strength with increasing crowds and exciting new signings from overseas.
Deyna Castellanos (Manchester City Women) is shown the yellow card.
Hand ball by Abbey-Leigh Stringer (West Ham United Women).
Attempt missed. Jill Roord (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Laia Aleixandri (Manchester City Women).
Deyna Castellanos (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box.
Attempt missed. Jill Roord (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mary Fowler.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Shannon Cooke.
Foul by Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women).
First Half begins.
