Liveupdated1696170004

West Ham United vs Manchester City LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Chigwell Construction Stadium

Sports Staff
Sunday 01 October 2023 14:00
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as West Ham United face Manchester City in the Women’s Super League today.

Last season it was Chelsea who again took the WSL title, just edging out Manchester United, while Arsenal and Manchester City are expected to be contenders in 2023/24 too.

Relegated Reading have been replaced by Bristol City after they won the Championship title by a single point last term, while the likes of Liverpool, Everton and West Ham will hope for continued progression this year too.

On the back of the Lionesses’ magnificent runs at Euro 2022 and the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the women’s game continues to go from strength to strength with increasing crowds and exciting new signings from overseas.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1696169898

West Ham United vs Manchester City

Deyna Castellanos (Manchester City Women) is shown the yellow card.

1 October 2023 15:18
1696169890

West Ham United vs Manchester City

Hand ball by Abbey-Leigh Stringer (West Ham United Women).

1 October 2023 15:18
1696169852

West Ham United vs Manchester City

Attempt missed. Jill Roord (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

1 October 2023 15:17
1696169810

West Ham United vs Manchester City

Foul by Laia Aleixandri (Manchester City Women).

1 October 2023 15:16
1696169738

West Ham United vs Manchester City

Deyna Castellanos (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

1 October 2023 15:15
1696169525

West Ham United vs Manchester City

Attempt missed. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box.

1 October 2023 15:12
1696169207

West Ham United vs Manchester City

Attempt missed. Jill Roord (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mary Fowler.

1 October 2023 15:06
1696169149

West Ham United vs Manchester City

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Shannon Cooke.

1 October 2023 15:05
1696169044

West Ham United vs Manchester City

Foul by Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women).

1 October 2023 15:04
1696168969

West Ham United vs Manchester City

First Half begins.

1 October 2023 15:02

