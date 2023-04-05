(AP)

Follow live coverage as West Ham United face Newcastle United in the Premier League today.

The Hammers remain in relegation trouble despite beating Southampton at the weekend; they sit 15th but the congested bottom half means they are only outside the drop zone on goal difference. A positive result against a top-four opponent would be a massive boost to their survival hopes therefore, though even after this fixture they have another game in hand on those around them.

As for the Magpies, Eddie Howe will hope the big weekend performance in beating Man United is replicated to keep their Champions League hopes firmly on track. Newcastle are third, though will drop to fourth if the Red Devils get a better result than them tonight.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: