Liveupdated1685201283

West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Women's Super League result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Chigwell Construction Stadium

Sports Staff
Saturday 27 May 2023 13:30
A general view of the King Power Stadium
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow The Independent's live coverage of all the action in the FA Women’s Super League today.

The WSL is the top tier of English women’s football with international players from all over the world plying their trade in one of the most competitive and entertaining leagues around.

Chelsea have won three of the past four titles and Emma Hayes’ side will be right in the hunt again, with the likes of Arsenal - champions in 2018-19 – and Manchester City, who have been runners-up for each of the past four seasons, among their competitors.

With the top three sides qualifying for the UEFA Women’s Champions League, all 12 WSL teams have plenty to play for, although some clubs’ main ambition will simply be to avoid the drop.

The side who finish bottom will be relegated to the FA Women’s Championship – a fate that befell Bristol City in 2020-21 – and newly-promoted Leicester City, competing in the top flight of the women’s game for the first time, will be eager to avoid an immediate return.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1685201225

West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Match ends, West Ham United Women 2, Tottenham Hotspur Women 2.

27 May 2023 16:27
1685201218

West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Second Half ends, West Ham United Women 2, Tottenham Hotspur Women 2.

27 May 2023 16:26
1685201094

West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Foul by Amy Turner (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

27 May 2023 16:24
1685200858

West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Foul by Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women).

27 May 2023 16:20
1685200855

West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Rebecca Spencer (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

27 May 2023 16:20
1685200808

West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

27 May 2023 16:20
1685200803

West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Foul by Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

27 May 2023 16:20
1685200719

West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Kerys Harrop (Tottenham Hotspur Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

27 May 2023 16:18
1685200714

West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Foul by Kerys Harrop (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

27 May 2023 16:18
1685200623

West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Ria Percival replaces Kit Graham.

27 May 2023 16:17

