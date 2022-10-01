West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from London Stadium
Follow live coverage as West Ham United face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League today.
Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.
Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.
It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.
It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOLVES SUBS: Matija Sarkic, Boubacar Traore, Yerson Mosquera, Tote Gomes, Connor Ronan, Diego Costa, Adama Traore, Hugo Bueno, Chem Campbell.
West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOLVES (4-3-3): Jose Sa; Nelson Semedo, Jonny Otto, Max Kilman, Rayan Ait Nouri; Matheus Nunes, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho; Pedro Neto, Daniel Podence, Goncalo Guedes.
West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
WEST HAM SUBS: Alphonse Areola, Vladimir Coufal, Pablo Fornals, Michail Antonio, Manuel Lanzini, Flynn Downes, Angelo Ogbonna, Said Benrahma, Emerson Palmieri.
West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
WEST HAM (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Fabianski; Craig Dawson, Kurt Zouma, Thilo Kehrer, Aaron Cresswell; Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice; Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Maxwel Cornet; Gianluca Scamacca.
West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolves aren’t faring much better, though, and sit just two points and one place above the Hammers. They too have only won once, but have only lost three compared to West Ham’s five, the most recent of which was a 3-0 home drubbing by Manchester City in their last league game.
West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
18th-placed West Ham remain lumbered in the bottom three, having just a sole victory and draw apiece to their name alongside five defeats. Hoping to qualify for European football for a third successive season, David Moyes’ men really need to start picking up the pace, if they’re to avoid being dragged into a fight to stay in the league.
West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies