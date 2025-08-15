FPL 2025/26: When is the GW1 deadline for Fantasy Premier League?
Everything you need to know ahead of the GW1 deadline
The new season of the English top flight is rapidly approaching, and with that comes the long-awaited return of Fantasy Premier League.
With the Community Shield in the books, we have already been dealt the first curveball of what could be a surprisingly unpredictable campaign, with title favourites Liverpool bested to the first piece of silverware by FA Cup champions Crystal Palace.
That may have caused some FPL players to switch up their rosters as managers make last-minute tweaks to their squads to stand out from the rest.
However, time is running out to get your teams in good nick and with a Friday night kick-off between Liverpool and Bournemouth firing the starting pistol for 2025/26, the selection deadline for gameweek 1 is getting closer by the minute!
Here is everything you need to know about the FPL GW1 deadline.
When is the FPL GW1 deadline?
Liverpool vs Bournemouth kicks off the new Premier League campaign at 8pm BST on Friday 15 August. With Premier League sides submitting their starting line-ups 75 minutes prior to kick-off, the FPL deadline will always be an hour and a half before the first match of the gameweek gets underway.
That means for GW1, the deadline for changes and transfers is 6:30pm BST on Friday ahead of the Anfield clash. Remember to join your mini-leagues!
