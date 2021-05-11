Anthony Elanga will make his Manchester United debut tonight as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer names 10 changes to his side for the visit of Leicester City.

A packed fixture schedule of four games in eight days has forced Solskjaer’s hand and the 19-year-old features in a much-changed team alongside Amad Diallo, who is making his first Premier League start for the club.

United play Liverpool in their rescheduled match on Thursday, having faced Aston Villa just two days ago on Sunday.

Solskjaer has named an experienced bench as United look to keep the pressure on Premier League leaders Manchester City, who will win the title if United lose to Brendan Rodgers’ side at Old Trafford.

Here’s the background on the latest United prospect to break into the first team...

Who is Anthony Elanga?

Born in Sweden in 2002, Elanga is a product of the Manchester United academy - and becomes the 14th academy graduate to make their first team debut since Solskjaer took charge in 2018.

He has been with the club since the age of 12 and won the Jimmy Murphy Youth Team Player of the Year award last season.

In March, Elanga signed a new long-term contract at the club after impressing for the Under 23 side this campaign.

Where does he play?

Elanga is a right-footed forward, comfortable playing on the left wing, and described by United as a player with “plenty of talent and unpredictability”.

He has scored eight goals and registered three assists in 16 Premier League 2 appearances for Neil Wood’s U23s this campaign, and that form earned the 19-year-old a place on the bench for United’s Europa League ties against Granada and Roma.

How excited are the club about him?

Elanga has been training with the first team squad for several weeks, with Bruno Fernandes recently praising his talent.

“He is impressing everyone because he is a really nice kid,” Fernandes said. “[He is] quiet, works hard.

“He is really good on the ball, plays with both feet. So he has a future.

“If he puts his head focused on what he has to do and what he can achieve, I think he has a future with us.”