Wigan Athletic vs Huddersfield Town LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from DW Stadium
Follow live coverage as Wigan Athletic face Huddersfield Town in the Championship today.
English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.
Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.
Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.
It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Wigan Athletic vs Huddersfield Town
Foul by Jack Rudoni (Huddersfield Town).
Wigan Athletic vs Huddersfield Town
Foul by Martyn Waghorn (Huddersfield Town).
Wigan Athletic vs Huddersfield Town
Martyn Waghorn (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Wigan Athletic vs Huddersfield Town
Wigan Athletic vs Huddersfield Town
Attempt blocked. Joseph Hungbo (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonathan Hogg.
Wigan Athletic vs Huddersfield Town
Martyn Waghorn (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Wigan Athletic vs Huddersfield Town
Oliver Turton (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Wigan Athletic vs Huddersfield Town
First Half begins.
