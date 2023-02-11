Jump to content

Liveupdated1676128382

Wigan Athletic vs Huddersfield Town LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from DW Stadium

Sports Staff
Saturday 11 February 2023 14:00
Comments
A general view of The 1st Central County Ground
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Wigan Athletic face Huddersfield Town in the Championship today.

English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.

Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.

Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.

It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1676128335

Wigan Athletic vs Huddersfield Town

Foul by Jack Rudoni (Huddersfield Town).

11 February 2023 15:12
1676128180

Wigan Athletic vs Huddersfield Town

Foul by Martyn Waghorn (Huddersfield Town).

11 February 2023 15:09
1676128090

Wigan Athletic vs Huddersfield Town

Martyn Waghorn (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

11 February 2023 15:08
1676128084

Wigan Athletic vs Huddersfield Town

11 February 2023 15:08
1676128040

Wigan Athletic vs Huddersfield Town

Attempt blocked. Joseph Hungbo (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonathan Hogg.

11 February 2023 15:07
1676128001

Wigan Athletic vs Huddersfield Town

Martyn Waghorn (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

11 February 2023 15:06
1676127910

Wigan Athletic vs Huddersfield Town

Oliver Turton (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

11 February 2023 15:05
1676127771

Wigan Athletic vs Huddersfield Town

First Half begins.

11 February 2023 15:02
1676127767

Wigan Athletic vs Huddersfield Town

11 February 2023 15:02
1676127681

Wigan Athletic vs Huddersfield Town

11 February 2023 15:01

