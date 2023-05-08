Wigan Athletic vs Rotherham United LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from DW Stadium
Follow live coverage as Wigan Athletic face Rotherham United in the Championship today.
English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.
Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.
Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.
It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Match ends, Wigan Athletic 0, Rotherham United 0.
Second Half ends, Wigan Athletic 0, Rotherham United 0.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Wigan Athletic).
Foul by Scott Smith (Wigan Athletic).
Chris Sze (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Scott Smith replaces Christ Tiéhi.
Substitution, Rotherham United. Peter Kioso replaces Jordan Hugill.
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Youssef Chentouf replaces Omar Rekik.
