More
Best
Climate
TV

Liveupdated1683561724

Wigan Athletic vs Rotherham United LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from DW Stadium

Sports Staff
Monday 08 May 2023 14:00
A general view of The 1st Central County Ground
A general view of The 1st Central County Ground
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Wigan Athletic face Rotherham United in the Championship today.

English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.

Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.

Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.

It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1683561230

Wigan Athletic vs Rotherham United

Match ends, Wigan Athletic 0, Rotherham United 0.

8 May 2023 16:53
1683561223

Wigan Athletic vs Rotherham United

Second Half ends, Wigan Athletic 0, Rotherham United 0.

8 May 2023 16:53
1683561212

Wigan Athletic vs Rotherham United

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

8 May 2023 16:53
1683561201

Wigan Athletic vs Rotherham United

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

8 May 2023 16:53
1683561136

Wigan Athletic vs Rotherham United

Delay in match (Wigan Athletic).

8 May 2023 16:52
1683561115

Wigan Athletic vs Rotherham United

Foul by Scott Smith (Wigan Athletic).

8 May 2023 16:51
1683560955

Wigan Athletic vs Rotherham United

Chris Sze (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

8 May 2023 16:49
1683560848

Wigan Athletic vs Rotherham United

Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Scott Smith replaces Christ Tiéhi.

8 May 2023 16:47
1683560836

Wigan Athletic vs Rotherham United

Substitution, Rotherham United. Peter Kioso replaces Jordan Hugill.

8 May 2023 16:47
1683560827

Wigan Athletic vs Rotherham United

Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Youssef Chentouf replaces Omar Rekik.

8 May 2023 16:47

