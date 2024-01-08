Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United make the short trip across to Wigan Athletic as the two clubs meet in the third round of the FA Cup.

A year of ups and down for Erik ten Hag’s side concluded with a defeat at Nottingham Forest on the penultimate day of 2023, leaving them down in eighth in the Premier League and in need of a dose of positivity to start the new year.

Third-tier Wigan, meanwhile, stopped a run of three consecutive defeats by beating Carlisle and earning a point at Barnsley in their last two League One fixtures.

A club with happy memories in this competition will hope to cause a shock against a side they have beaten only once previously.

When is Wigan vs Manchester United?

Wigan vs Manchester United is due to kick off at 8.15pm GMT at the DW Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 7.30pm GMT. The action will also be available online via ITVX.

Team news

Wigan’s Jason Kerr and Tom Pearce will be absent, while Scott Smith and Stephen Humphrys are doubts. 11 years on from being player of the match in the FA Cup final win over Manchester City, Callum McManaman remains a key figure in his third stint at the club.

While some other Premier League managers have rotated in the cup, Erik ten Hag is likely to name a strong side. It could well include Andre Onana after Manchester United reached agreement with Cameroon to delay the release of their goalkeeper to the Africa Cup of Nations, while Rasmus Hojlund could return further forward after overcoming an illness.

Predicted line-ups

Wigan XI: Tickle; Clare, Hughes, Morrison, Sessegnon; Shaw, Adeeko; McManaman, Lang, Godo; Magennis

Manchester United XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Varane, Dalot; McTominay, Eriksen, Fernandes; Garnacho, Hojlund, Rashford.

Odds

Wigan win 9/1

Draw 6/1

Manchester United win 1/4

Prediction

A nervy away win. Wigan 1-2 Manchester United.