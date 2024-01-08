Wigan vs Manchester United LIVE: FA Cup third round team news, line-ups and more tonight
Can the League One club spring a surprise on Erik ten Hag’s men?
Wigan Athletic host Manchester United in the FA Cup third round with the prospect of another giant-killing result on the cards for the League One side. The Latics famously defeated Manchester City in the cup final in 2013 then again in the 2018 fifth round against a Pep Guardiola side featuring Sergio Aguero and David Silva.
Though they currently sit 17th in League One, Wigan have a decently strong side that can challenge the top contenders in the league on their day. Taking on Manchester United is another prospect entirely though manager Shaun Maloney has good memories of facing the Red Devils having scored the goal in Wigan’s only victory over the Old Trafford outfit back in 2012.
United, in contrast, will see this match as a slight bump on their way to the next round. With Erik ten Hag’s team out of Europa and struggling in the Premier League an FA Cup triumph would bring a huge boost in morale. The manager is expected to play a firmly strong line-up andwill be hoping for a stress free evening against a team two leagues below his own.
Follow all the action from the DW Stadium below plus get the latest odds and tips right here:
Wigan vs Man Utd prediction
Despite the enormous gulf in resources and league positions between the two teams there is an excitable atmosphere surrounding this match as though an upset may be on the cards.
Wigan have enough quality to create a few chances at goal if Manchester United don’t live up to their best performance and the home crowd may just lift the League One side.
Still, Wigan have only ever beaten United once in their history so it seems unlikely that they’ll do so again tonight. Expect a nervy away win for Erik ten Hag’s men.
Wigan 1-2 Manchester United.
Wigan vs Man Utd predicted line-ups
Wigan Athletic XI: Tickle; Clare, Hughes, Morrison, Sessegnon; Shaw, Adeeko; McManaman, Lang, Godo; Magennis
Manchester United XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Varane, Dalot; McTominay, Eriksen, Fernandes; Garnacho, Hojlund, Rashford.
Wigan vs Man Utd early team news
Wigan’s Jason Kerr and Tom Pearce will be absent, while Scott Smith and Stephen Humphrys are doubts. 11 years on from being player of the match in the FA Cup final win over Manchester City, Callum McManaman remains a key figure in his third stint at the club.
While some other Premier League managers have rotated in the cup, Erik ten Hag is likely to name a strong side. It could well include Andre Onana after Manchester United reached agreement with Cameroon to delay the release of their goalkeeper to the Africa Cup of Nations, while Rasmus Hojlund could return further forward after overcoming an illness.
How to watch Wigan vs Man Utd
Wigan vs Manchester United is due to kick off at 8.15pm GMT at the DW Stadium.
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 7.30pm GMT. The action will also be available online via ITVX.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Wigan vs Man Utd
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s FA Cup action as Wigan Athletic host Manchester United in the third round.
The two teams last faced each other in this very competition four years ago. That match was the only time the sides have met in the FA Cup and United stormed to a 4-0 victory at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag will be hoping to do something similar this evening as he sets his sights on a positive cup run.
Before the match gets underway, the draw for the fourth round will take place live on ITV1 as the teams who have already made it through, like Man City and Liverpool, will discover their fate for the next stage of the competition.
We’ll have all the action, updates and team news throughout the evening so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8.15pm.
