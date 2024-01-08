✕ Close Ten Hag on Onana, contract extensions, Sancho exit and the FA Cup

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Wigan Athletic host Manchester United in the FA Cup third round with the prospect of another giant-killing result on the cards for the League One side. The Latics famously defeated Manchester City in the cup final in 2013 then again in the 2018 fifth round against a Pep Guardiola side featuring Sergio Aguero and David Silva.

Though they currently sit 17th in League One, Wigan have a decently strong side that can challenge the top contenders in the league on their day. Taking on Manchester United is another prospect entirely though manager Shaun Maloney has good memories of facing the Red Devils having scored the goal in Wigan’s only victory over the Old Trafford outfit back in 2012.

United, in contrast, will see this match as a slight bump on their way to the next round. With Erik ten Hag’s team out of Europa and struggling in the Premier League an FA Cup triumph would bring a huge boost in morale. The manager is expected to play a firmly strong line-up andwill be hoping for a stress free evening against a team two leagues below his own.

Follow all the action from the DW Stadium below plus get the latest odds and tips right here: