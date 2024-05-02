History-making manager Will Still leaves Reims amid Sunderland links

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sunderland target Will Still has left his role as head coach at Ligue 1 side Reims by mutual consent, the club has announced.

The 31-year-old Englishman, who was born in Belgium and became the youngest manager in Europe’s top five leagues at age 30 when he took over at Reims in October 2022, signed a two-year contract extension last summer but departs along with his assistant, younger brother Nicolas.

Reims were initially paying a fine of €25,000 per match until Still started his Uefa Pro coaching licence course and went on a 19-match unbeaten streak last season but are now 11th in the Ligue 1 table, having not won since March and lost 4-1 to bottom side Clermont Foot on Sunday.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “Following a meeting held this morning between president Jean-Pierre Caillot, general manager Mathieu Lacour and head coach Will Still, it was mutually agreed that the two parties would not continue the sporting adventure together next season.

“In view of this decision and in order to allow Stade de Reims to confidently look forward to the next financial year, it was also decided that Will Still and his deputy Nicolas Still would step down from their respective functions as of today.”

Still, who has spoken previously of his desire to work in England, had guided Reims to 11th place in the table with three games to play, despite the long winless run.

Will Still has l;eft Stade de Reims by mutual consent ( AFP via Getty Images )

Caillot said: “Stade de Reims would like to thank Will and Nicolas Still for their investment and all these beautiful emotions experienced together.

“At the heart of a unique club project, known and recognised for its ability to reveal all talents, we are proud to have been able to contribute to the emergence of a coach who knew how to impose his convictions and his playing identity.”

Still was high on Sunderland’s wish-list as they looked for a replacement for Tony Mowbray in the wake of his departure in December but after talks with his representatives, the Championship club turned to former Rangers boss Michael Beale instead.

Beale lasted just two months and interim boss Mike Dodds has been in charge at the Stadium of Light since February with the search for a permanent boss ongoing.