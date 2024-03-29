Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Leicester have sacked manager Willie Kirk following an investigation into an alleged relationship with a player.

The Women’s Super League club said Kirk, 45, had “breached the team’s code of conduct to a degree that makes his position untenable”.

Kirk was suspended by Leicester earlier this month, with the club announcing that he was “assisting with an internal process”.

The Scot who was appointed manager in 2022, has not been on the touchline for the past three games while the club investigated a complaint about the alleged relationship between Kirk and a player, first reported by the Guardian.

Following Kirk’s suspension, assistant Jennifer Foster, supported by first team coach Stephen Kirby, oversaw a 2-0 victory over Liverpool as Leicester reached the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time. The club have confirmed they will remain in charge until Kirk’s permanent successor is named.

A Leicester statement read: “Leicester City Football Club can confirm that Willie Kirk has been dismissed from his position as LCFC Women Manager.

“Following an extensive internal disciplinary process and respecting the Club’s obligations to individual privacy, Willie was determined to have breached the team’s code of conduct to a degree that makes his position untenable.

“Established and implemented ahead of the start of the current season, the code forms part of the Club’s ongoing commitment to professionalising the women’s game since the takeover of LCFC Women in 2020, promoting a performance-led culture among players, coaches and technical staff.

“First Team responsibilities for LCFC Women will continue to be led by Jennifer Foster, supported by Stephen Kirby, while the Club begins the process of appointing a new permanent manager.”

Several WSL managers have since spoken out against coach-player relationships in the professional game, with England boss Sarina Wiegman describing them as “very inappropriate” and “not healthy” last week.

Player-coach relationships can breach codes of conducts while Aston Villa manager Carla Ward said they should become a sackable offence.

"The game is professionalised. When you talk about where does the line get drawn, I think it’s very simple, when the game got professionalised, you can’t cross that line," she said earlier this month.

"When I was a player, it was a very social aspect but now we’re talking about levels that it’s parent-teacher, in my opinion. You can’t do it.

"There are a lot of unwritten rules in life that people don’t cross. Given where we’re at now and given some people still don’t understand that unwritten rule, maybe put it in black and white so then it’s clear."